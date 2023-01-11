ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

Winter Storm Arrives Wednesday

Clouds quickly thicken back up overnight as our winter storm approaches. We will drop into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning. Late Wednesday morning, the snow and wintry mix will start to move into the Omaha metro from the southwest. Areas along and south of I-80 likely start with some wintry mix of rain, a few pockets of freezing rain, and snow. The best chance for the wintry mix and snow during the morning commute will be southwest of Omaha. If it arrives in Omaha during the morning commute, it likely won't be enough to cause any travel issues yet. Pockets of freezing rain will be more likely along and south of I-80, mainly in the morning.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

3 News Now Latest Update | January 16 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday evening, January 16, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball standout Lauenstein leaving Huskers

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced on Tuesday she is stepping away from the Huskers to focus on her family. Lauenstein made the announcement on Instagram. The Waverly grad was 2nd on the team in kills this past season for NU. Huskers head coach John Cook...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy