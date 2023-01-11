Clouds quickly thicken back up overnight as our winter storm approaches. We will drop into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning. Late Wednesday morning, the snow and wintry mix will start to move into the Omaha metro from the southwest. Areas along and south of I-80 likely start with some wintry mix of rain, a few pockets of freezing rain, and snow. The best chance for the wintry mix and snow during the morning commute will be southwest of Omaha. If it arrives in Omaha during the morning commute, it likely won't be enough to cause any travel issues yet. Pockets of freezing rain will be more likely along and south of I-80, mainly in the morning.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO