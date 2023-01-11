Read full article on original website
Related
Pete Buttigieg Relentlessly Mocked After FAA Outage Grounds All Flights
Flights are gradually resuming after the ground stop was lifted Wednesday morning, and some on Twitter are placing the blame for the snafu on Buttigieg.
FAA System Outage Causes Second Day of Flight Delays
Wednesday morning, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots. A total of 10,549 flights arriving in and departing from the U.S. ended up being delayed on Wednesday. The FAA is continuing to review the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions...
Pete Buttigieg rebranded the FAA's faulty NOTAM system to make it 'more inclusive'
The NOTAM system previously stood for Notices to Airmen but Buttigieg's office changed it to stand for Notices to Air Missions in December 2021.
wearebuffalo.net
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
Southwest Airlines Made an Unforced Error
The airline had a major meltdown that left passengers stranded. It didn't have to.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
Delta Has Good News for Your Travel Plans
Staffing issues have hampered the entire airline industry since the pandemic, but Delta provided a timeline for when the issue would be resolved.
Guilty! We Book Aisle & Window Seats On Narrowbody Domestic Flights
I feel attacked! The Washington Post wrote an article about couples who book aisle and window seats. I have no shame in admitting that I book a window and aisle seat, hoping we’ll have a less than 100% full flight and the middle seat will remain empty. According to...
Sinkholes Set to Swallow Chunks of California After Rain and Flooding
There is a "very strong and well-established" link between heavy rain or flooding and the formation of sinkholes, geoscientist Timothy Bechtel told Newsweek.
Mayor Pete's Major Problem
Several Republicans pointed their fingers at Pete Buttigieg following the travel chaos that swept across the U.S. this week. But is he really to blame?
Delta Air Lines Enrages Employees By Limiting Sky Club Access
Employees and other pass riders at Delta Air Lines are enraged after a policy change effectively locks them out of Delta Sky Club lounges. Delta says the move is necessary to control crowding. Delta Air Lines Plans To Eliminate Sky Club Access For Non-Rev Travelers, Even Members or AMEX Platinum...
msn.com
The 15 Fastest-Growing Metro Areas in the U.S.
Slide 1 of 17: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. Within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last 100 years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the nation’s population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half-century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of the population has grown to 38.1%. With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South contain many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Here are the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the U.S. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
9to5Mac
AirTags are a must-have for travel, and not only for finding lost luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has become a fan-favorite accessory for a number of reasons. Whether you’re trying to find your keys that you’re positive are somewhere in the house, or an F1 racer trying to find a stolen bag, AirTags can get the job done. Another...
msn.com
Here’s how and when to renew your passport according to the US State Dept.
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring story that has been updated with new information. Even if you’re an avid traveler, chances are you...
Flying to Disney World Means Going Through the Worst Airport
A new study has identified the worst airports in the U.S. based on flight delays and other metrics.
Plane passengers suffer burns as powerbank catches fire on flight
Two passengers sustained burns after a powerbank portable charger dramatically caught fire on a flight from Taipei to Singapore.Video of the incident, which occurred on a flight operated by low-cost carrier Scoot on Tuesday, shows visible flames and light emanating from one row of passenger seats before the blaze was extinguished.The clip â posted to several aviation blogs and viral video accounts on Twitter â shows passengers shouting and panicking as crew rush to contain the blaze. When it is finally doused, smoke fills the cabin. Flight TR993 had been scheduled to depart the Taiwanese capital at 7.20pm on 10...
All U.S. Flights Grounded, Thousands Stranded at Airport & on Tarmac￼
On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country due to a failure with its NOTAM system. The failed system, which allows pilots to access flight plans, has left thousands of Americans stranded on the tarmac and in airports nationwide. Officials state flights will remain grounded until at least 9 a.m. EST.
U.S. to announce list of drugs for pricing negotiations Sept. 1
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will announce a list of 10 prescription drugs for which it plans to negotiate the prices for Medicare recipients on Sept. 1, and the prices a year later, a top Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3