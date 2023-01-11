ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

FAA orders all US flights to delay departures until 9 am ET

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SL0zq_0kAmg9Nl00

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

At 7:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been cancelled.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but were beginning to spread west. Inbound international flights are into Miami International Airport continued to land, but all departures have been delayed since 6:30 a.m., said airport spokesman Greg Chin.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

Are turbulence injuries on airplanes common?

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for questioning in Jackson County death

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A warrant was issued for a woman in connection to the death of a man whose body was found inside a Jackson County hotel. Jackson County deputies said they are searching for 39-year-old Mary Ann Slaughter, who’s also known as Mary Saldana. She is wanted for motor vehicle theft and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Jackson apartment complex parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident compared a recent water main break to the size of the Pearl River. Northtown Apartment Homes experienced a water main break from where a fire hydrant once was, leaving the parking lot flooded. “We pay too much money to live here, and we shouldn’t be confronted with this. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Five injured in dump truck crash in Ellisville

ELISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two adults and three minors were taken by ambulance to a hospital following a crash with a dump truck in Ellisville on Wednesday, January 11. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Highway 29 and Augusta Road. Response crews found a dump truck […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Jackson house fire identified as missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire. The house fire occurred on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Officer Sam Brown said woman victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana K. Levy. On Sunday, December 22, 2022, the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy