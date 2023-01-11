ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California surfers making the most of huge waves generated by ‘50-year storm’

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv5dB_0kAmg4y800

Monster waves and torrential rains have flooded California causing significant damage to towns across the state, but many surfers have made the most of the adverse situation.

A video captured at San Francisco ’s Golden Gate Bridge last week, that is now viral, showed a group of surfers braving the wind and riding the high waves caused by a bomb cyclone , dubbed a “50-year storm” by surfing blog The Inertia .

Several visitors can also be spotted standing near the water filming and cheering them on.

The surfing session was held on 5 January and has caught social media attention with many users lauding their performance.

Advisories have remained in place for heavy rain remained at the San Lorenzo river mouth and steep waves are expected in the Bay Area .

“Bigger the storm bigger the waves,” wrote one user.

The Golden State has been ravaged by heavy torrential rains and heavy winds with waves as tall as 30-50 feet, with some turning into massive swells, threatening local areas, but something of a dream for surfers.

The Golden Gate bridge is a prime location for several surfers as they flock there during ideal weather.

This year, however, the state was ravaged by the storm, which has caused flooding, erosion and significant damage to California’s seaside communities.

At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as a series of extreme storms continue to batter the state .

Authorities have ordered evacuations in several counties with some 33 million people across California and parts of Oregon living under flood advisories.

More severe weather is forecast throughout the week, raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on already saturated soils.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

California bracing for 'disastrous' floods, snow as latest storm hits

Parts of California braced Saturday for potentially disastrous flooding and snowfalls of up to six feet (two meters), as the latest in a damaging succession of storm systems barrels in over already water-drenched land. The latest storms are not enough to end the drought but are "making a good dent," Jay Lund, a water resources specialist at the University of California, Davis, told the Chronicle. bbk/dw
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
treksplorer.com

Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in California

California may conjure images of rugged coastline, spectacular beaches, and world-renowned wine country. But head for the hills and you’ll find some of the most beautiful mountain towns in California. The Golden State is home to more than 170 mountain ranges, and tucked among them are some hidden gems that’ll spice up any trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way

Originally Published: 12 JAN 23 00:33 ET Updated: 12 JAN 23 12:19 ET By Nouran Salahieh and Holly Yan, CNN     (CNN) -- Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. The state has been hammered by a cascade of atmospheric The post Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Storm Stats: Over 13 Inches of Rain in San Francisco, 15 Feet of Snow at Mammoth

The atmospheric river storms that have soaked the Bay Area and the rest of California over the past few weeks have done so in record-setting fashion. Mother Nature delivered 12.90 inches of rain to Oakland between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10, setting a new record for any 16-day period, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport (11.59 inches) and Stockton (8.10 inches) also set new 16-day rainfall records.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California

From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
police1.com

The battle for parity for park rangers and game wardens

The plight of two LE professionals who both died of duty-related melanomas highlights the inequities in workplace protections afforded to those who protect both humans and our natural resources California State Park Ranger Blake Bonham and Game Warden Alan Weingarten had a lot in common: they were both dedicated law enforcement professionals, sworn to protect both the humans in their state and its resources, and they both died of duty-related melanomas, one in 2016 and the other in 2017. And together, their plight launched an ongoing legislative battle seeking parity for their fellow officers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy