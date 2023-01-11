Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer teases battle between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has teased a big battle between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror.
Marvel ’s next big baddie features heavily in the new teaser after Paul Rudd ’s character makes a deal with the devil.
The pair can be seen in a dramatic fistfight, with Kang tormenting Ant-Man by saying: “You thought you could win?”
“I don’t have to win, we both just have to lose,” Lang replies.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in cinemas on 17 February.
