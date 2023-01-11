ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer teases battle between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLwO9_0kAmfzn900

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has teased a big battle between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel ’s next big baddie features heavily in the new teaser after Paul Rudd ’s character makes a deal with the devil.

The pair can be seen in a dramatic fistfight, with Kang tormenting Ant-Man by saying: “You thought you could win?”

“I don’t have to win, we both just have to lose,” Lang replies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in cinemas on 17 February.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cate Blanchett criticised for ‘condescending’ response to Margot Robbie comment on Graham Norton

Metalheads have defended Margot Robbie after Cate Blanchett expressed surprise over her fellow Australian actor’s taste in music. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Robbie told host Graham Norton she had a “goth, very emo” phase, during which she listened to heavy metal music, “dyed my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade”. Blanchett, who was also being interviewed by Norton, interjected to ask Robbie: “Does anyone like heavy metal music?“Was that something you genuinely liked?” the Academy Award winner continued. Robbie, 32, confirmed she still “genuinely” likes heavy metal music, before Blanchett quipped:...
The Independent

Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’

Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
The Independent

And Just Like That fans divided over possible Carrie-Aidan reunion: ‘Toxic, toxic, toxic’

Fans of And Just Like That are divided over a possible romantic reunion in the show’s second season. In August 2022, it was announced that John Corbett would be joining Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast of in season two of the Sex and the City spin-off. Corbett played the role of Aidan Shaw, one of Carrie’s two big love interests on Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 until 2004. Along with Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, Aidan was one of two fan-favourite characters that did not appear in the show’s spin-off, which was released in...
The Independent

Neil Patrick Harris series Uncoupled cancelled by Netflix after just one season

Uncoupled has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season.The series stars Neil Patrick Harris as a man who must suddenly navigate life as a gay bachelor in his forties after his partner of 17 years suddenly walks out on him. Alongside Harris, the series starred Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden. Uncoupled premiered back in July 2022, receiving generally positive reviews. In a three-star write-up for The Independent, Amanda Whiting wrote that the series’ jokes “feel like stabs at relevance that have already started going stale”.When it was released, the series only...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy