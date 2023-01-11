ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, grief counselors were available at the school for any student or faculty member.

Cleveland student fatally shot at bus stop identified

Pierre McCoy , 18, was killed in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.

Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop says he believes McCoy was targeted.

“Early reports say it was a coordinated attack on the youth here,” he said. “My heart goes out to the family and this child’s loved ones. It’s unthinkable what happened in this neighborhood again.”

2nd largest Mega Millions jackpot hits Friday the 13th

The suspect is still on the loose.

Click here for the latest on the investigation.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

