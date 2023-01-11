Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Princess of Wales' uncle blasts Prince Harry
The Princess of Wales' uncle has blasted Prince Harry over his memoir. Gary Goldsmith, who is uncle to Harry's sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, has claimed that Harry's book 'Spare' had made the "gaping chasm between [Harry and the Royal Family] unbridgeable". Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, Gary...
msn.com
Princess Anne Wins Coveted Title Amid Prince Harry Drama
The British public has passionate opinions about the members of the royal family. It's no secret how they feel about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has faced a slew of backlash following his exit from his royal duties and the release of his explosive memoir "Spare." Royal experts have speculated that with these two issues, paired with the bombshell documentary series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the United Kingdom with open arms (via Express UK).
Kitchen Shrink: A sad lobster tale and other food stories to kick-off the new year
It's a new year, and while a lot of us are recovering from too much holiday cheer, I'm peering into my culinary crystal ball for some educated predictions, trends, and smart food options.
msn.com
London Mom, 33, Dies on Day of Her Destination Wedding in Trinidad: 'I'm Still in Disbelief,' Says Groom
Loved ones are remembering a 33-year-old mother who died while visiting Trinidad on the morning of her wedding last month. According to MyLondon, Nadia Joseph-Gosine died on Dec. 7, just as she readied to wed her fiancé, Devon Gosine. Devon told the outlet that he and Nadia traveled from...
msn.com
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Glaringly Obvious" Ways To Pinpoint An American Abroad, And I'm Suddenly Feeling Self-Conscious
As an American, I always try to blend in when I travel. But maybe I'm not doing a great job, because apparently people from abroad have quite a few ideas about how you can immediately identify an American. So Redditor u/Ermland2 asked, "What’s an obvious sign someone’s American?" Here are some of the responses.
Comments / 0