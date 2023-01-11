GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire women’s basketball team remained undefeated with a big 72-45 conference victory over Cornell. The teams came into the game as the only remaining undefeated teams in Midwest Conference play. The Rams jumped out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter, but Knox outscored Cornell 19-7 in the second period to take a 32-30 lead into halftime. The Prairie Fire took control in the second half by outscoring the Rams 15-5 and 25-10 in the last two quarters. Knox showed dominance through all phases of the game.

