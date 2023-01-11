ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Wind and Fire Weather Warning for today

By Maria Pasillas
 3 days ago

Hello everyone! Hang onto your hat, and whatever else you want to keep! The wind continues to blow!

With an upper-level low transiting from west to east, just north of the Panhandles – a very windy day continues. Parched westerly winds continue to howl from 35 to 45 mph, with gusts upwards of 60 to 70 mph. Blowing dust, reduced visibility, and critical wildfire dangers continue. Please be aware of all wildfire concerns. As the upper-level low moves northeast, away from the area, northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph will commence after midnight. So the windy 60’s from today will give way to the blustery and cooler 40’s and 50’s tomorrow. Unfortunately, this is a dry system for us, so no rain or snow is expected for most of our viewing area.

Friday will see much calmer weather with sunshine, light south winds, and highs in the low to mid 60’s. The breezy upper 60’s and low 70’s could return on Saturday and Sunday. Once more, no rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

