Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport
An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
