Related
utv44.com
Mardi Gras shoppers predict a bigger than ever Carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “You can't ignore it! It's BIG! It's big." And retired teacher Janet Connell says it’s getting bigger!. "Yes it IS getting bigger." Janet is already shopping for Mardi Gras at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store in Mobile. Her daughter's shopping, too. "We just love...
utv44.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
utv44.com
Citronelle Fire & Rescue fights early morning house fire
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, at approximately 4:30 Tuesday morning, Command 600, Engine 601, and Engine 602 responded to Earlville Rd for reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival units found a single story, single family with roof collapse. With all occupants out of...
utv44.com
'neighborhood bridges' fills 148 needs, impacting 3,978 Baldwin County students in 2022
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit in Baldwin County helped nearly 4,000 students in 2022. 'neighborhood bridges' facilitates direct local giving to students and families in need by inviting professionals to advocate for them. The name, 'neighborhood bridges' is lower case on purpose as an expression of humility, according to organization.
utv44.com
Mobile considering leasing part of Civic Center parking lot to Army Corps of Engineers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is considering leasing a portion of the Civic Center parking lot to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of a six-story building. In a pre-council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman William Carroll expressed concerns over the lease and project.
utv44.com
McGill-Toolen announce new head football coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — McGill-Toolen announced their new head football coach in a Facebook post Monday. After a very intense and thorough search for a Head Coach, we are excited to announce that we have hired David Faulkner from the University of West Virginia. Coach Faulkner is no stranger to our area or to the AHSAA having coached at Fairhope, Foley, Bryant, Enterprise and Hoover before joining Coach Neal Brown at Troy University and the University of West Virginia.
utv44.com
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
utv44.com
Mother whose daughter was downtown night of NYE shooting speaks out in front of council
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mother of an 18-year-old is speaking out, saying her daughter was downtown during the deadly New Year's Eve shooting. She said they're now both in therapy. She addressed the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to let them know it was unfortunate that it took...
utv44.com
People honor MLK's dream at march through downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — People filled the streets this morning, reenacting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's iconic march on Washington back in 1963, where he advocated for racial equality. Many people honoring Dr. King's message, his sacrifice, and all of the things he did to advance our world. There were people from all ages, backgrounds, and races at the march today. The streets of Downtown Mobile were flooded with people, all with the intention of keeping Dr. King's dream alive.
utv44.com
MLK Day is not a day off, it's a day on
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day, a day where we celebrate the civil rights leader's birthday and honor the sacrifices, he made to better our world. For many this is just a holiday, but for others today is all about serving the community. In addition to equality, community service is something that Dr. King always held in high regard. People who I spoke with today told me instead of today being a day off, it's actually a day on.
