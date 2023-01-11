MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monday was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day, a day where we celebrate the civil rights leader's birthday and honor the sacrifices, he made to better our world. For many this is just a holiday, but for others today is all about serving the community. In addition to equality, community service is something that Dr. King always held in high regard. People who I spoke with today told me instead of today being a day off, it's actually a day on.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO