"Right before we were about to board our plane at eight o'clock in the morning," said passenger Michael Slavin. He and his sons were on the way from Orlando to Denver, then to Colorado Springs. "They said our connecting flight should be fine. We missed our connected flight by an hour," Slavin said. It was another round of flight headaches and the lack of a good answer for many passengers flying out of DIA. "I'm just trying to get an hour and a half up the road and they're telling me I've got to wait until 9 o'clock tomorrow night to get home," he...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO