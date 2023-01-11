ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FAA lifts ground stop order after systems issues forced pause on domestic flights

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3twI_0kAmdQAG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flights in Memphis and across the country were put on hold for hours Wednesday morning after the FAA put out a country-wide ground stop order.

The order was the result of system issues with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions Systems which happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The Notice to Air Missions system provides safety info to flight crews, the FAA said.

The FAA sent out the emergency notice grounding all domestic flights around 6:15 a.m. leaving nearly a dozen flights, including the first-ever flight between Memphis and Austin, Texas, delayed.

Shortly after, the FAA said all flights would remain grounded until 8 a.m. CST.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted around 6:40 a.m. saying that President Biden had been briefed by the Secretary of Transporation Wednesday morning on the FAA system outages.

Jean-Pierre said that is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but that Biden directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outages.

Around 7:15 a.m. CST, departures had resumed at Newark and Atlanta, the FAA said. Those flights resumed earlier than others due to air traffic congestion in those areas

At 7:55 a.m., the FAA lifted the order grounding planes across the country and said that the agency will continue to look into what caused the initial problem.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis flights affected in nationwide system failure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flights are taking off and landing after a software glitch caused a ground stop across the country this morning. Wednesday morning flights were grounded for hours by a computer outage that provides safety info to flight crews. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. including right here in Memphis. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW and Code Enforcement back and forth over gas line guidelines leaves residents without heat and gas for 22 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at the River City Heights Townhomes have their heat and all gas utilities reinstalled after almost a month without either. From December 13, 2022, through Jan 4, 2023, the townhome complexes dealt with back and forth between Memphis Light, Gas and Water and code enforcement over whether the gas line could be unlocked due to multiple issues.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis poised for stronger economy than many US cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The projections look good for the Memphis-Shelby County economy, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber. Ted Townsend, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber said the job market across the metro has seen growth seven out of the last nine months. “We have about...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

UTHSC warns students, staff after multiple car thefts on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Police Department issued a safety alert to their students, staff, and faculty. Over the past two weeks, UTHSC police investigated multiple vehicle thefts on campus such as two catalytic converters and two other cars. This uptick in vehicle thefts...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
127K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy