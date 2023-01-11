FAA lifts ground stop order after systems issues forced pause on domestic flights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flights in Memphis and across the country were put on hold for hours Wednesday morning after the FAA put out a country-wide ground stop order.

The order was the result of system issues with the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions Systems which happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The Notice to Air Missions system provides safety info to flight crews, the FAA said.

The FAA sent out the emergency notice grounding all domestic flights around 6:15 a.m. leaving nearly a dozen flights, including the first-ever flight between Memphis and Austin, Texas, delayed.

Shortly after, the FAA said all flights would remain grounded until 8 a.m. CST.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted around 6:40 a.m. saying that President Biden had been briefed by the Secretary of Transporation Wednesday morning on the FAA system outages.

Jean-Pierre said that is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but that Biden directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outages.

Around 7:15 a.m. CST, departures had resumed at Newark and Atlanta, the FAA said. Those flights resumed earlier than others due to air traffic congestion in those areas

At 7:55 a.m., the FAA lifted the order grounding planes across the country and said that the agency will continue to look into what caused the initial problem.

