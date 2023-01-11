$4.3M Eltingville Transit Center parking lot expansion underway, with nearly 150 new spots expected in spring

Read full article on original website
City to conduct road maintenance on Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Road maintenance efforts by the city Department of Transportation next week will cause temporary road closures and delays throughout the borough. No paving or milling is planned. To register a complaint or to report a pothole or other street defect, call either the city’s central...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)
Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
Congestion pricing would disproportionately harm ride share drivers, people of color, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA’s planned congestion pricing program would have a disproportionate impact on for-hire vehicle drivers, the vast majority of whom are immigrants and people of color, according to a new report. The report, titled “Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll: An analysis of...
Illegally parked trucks cause headaches for Brooklyn residents
NEW YORK - Commercial trucks are creating issues in parts of Brooklyn, specifically in residential communities. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says complaints are consistently pouring into his office about commercial vehicles parking along sidewalks. "Really, it’s become a huge problem," Goundardes says. According to NYC DOT, the...
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars. In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras, there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s […]
The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality
The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge
NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
Community Board meetings to be held virtually this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of the Island’s three Community Boards will hold virtual public meetings this week. As part of Community Board 1, there will be a virtual meeting of the Mariners Harbor/Port Richmond Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held...
Additional MTA bus added to facilitate school dismissal following Staten Island bus stop melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An additional MTA bus has been added to a Port Richmond middle school to assist with dismissal following the Forest Avenue bus stop melee involving the suspension of an NYPD officer. Councilmembers David Carr (R-Mid-Island) and Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) recently shared news that they...
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
Illegal dumping mars hill in busy North Shore neighborhood
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Illegal dumping continues to be a scourge on Staten Island. The latest example comes from Tompkinsville, where several bags of trash, leaves and other debris were discovered by the Advance on Tuesday.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
Hochul’s 14-mile ‘Interborough Express’ connecting Brooklyn and Queens will use light rail
View of the Bay Ridge Branch from below 5th Ave, which would be incorporated in the proposed Interborough Express. Image courtesy of Marc A. Hermann/MTA on Flickr. The Interborough Express, a highly-anticipated train line that will connect Brooklyn and Queens, will use light rail, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address on Tuesday. While the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is still conducting its environmental review of the project, Hochul stated that selecting light rail would “provide the best service for customers at the lowest cost per rider,” according to a press release.
This is January! Celebrate with a new family member! Jan 14-15
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Searching for a lost pet can be difficult. Raising local awareness is a good place to start. And with the help of social media, the reach can go much further. There is a cat that has been lost for a while in our community. If...
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
