Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round

Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
CoinTelegraph

PayPal Xoom adds cross-border remittance on debit card deposit

Financial technology firm PayPal’s international money transfer service, Xoom, has announced a new product that lets users in the United States send money directly to Visa debit card users. In a recent announcement, PayPal mentioned that Xoom partnered with financial services firm Visa, allowing debit card holders to receive...
TechCrunch

Amazon quietly tests even cheaper Prime membership in India

The new tier, called Prime Lite, is currently available to select customers at a discounted annual price of $12 (999 Indian rupees). This is a cost-effective alternative to the regular Prime membership, which is priced at $18 (1499 Indian rupees) per year, or $2.20 (179 Indian rupees) per month. [H/T OnlyTech]
PYMNTS

PayPal’s Xoom Teams With Visa on X-Border P2P

Xoom now lets U.S. customers send money to eligible Visa debit cards in 25 countries. The new service meets consumers’ growing demand for quick, easy ways to send money to friends and family in other countries, Xoom parent company, PayPal said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release. “This...
PYMNTS

Digital Payment Growth Threatens EU Consumers’ Cash Usage

Around a third of eurozone consumers have reduced their cash usage compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to the results of a recent European Central Bank (ECB) survey assessing consumers in every eurozone country, the largest group of respondents — 54% of them — reported no change to their cash usage before and after the pandemic.
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.

