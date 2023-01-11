Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round
Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
CoinTelegraph
PayPal Xoom adds cross-border remittance on debit card deposit
Financial technology firm PayPal’s international money transfer service, Xoom, has announced a new product that lets users in the United States send money directly to Visa debit card users. In a recent announcement, PayPal mentioned that Xoom partnered with financial services firm Visa, allowing debit card holders to receive...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly tests even cheaper Prime membership in India
The new tier, called Prime Lite, is currently available to select customers at a discounted annual price of $12 (999 Indian rupees). This is a cost-effective alternative to the regular Prime membership, which is priced at $18 (1499 Indian rupees) per year, or $2.20 (179 Indian rupees) per month. [H/T OnlyTech]
PayPal’s Xoom Teams With Visa on X-Border P2P
Xoom now lets U.S. customers send money to eligible Visa debit cards in 25 countries. The new service meets consumers’ growing demand for quick, easy ways to send money to friends and family in other countries, Xoom parent company, PayPal said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release. “This...
Digital Payment Growth Threatens EU Consumers’ Cash Usage
Around a third of eurozone consumers have reduced their cash usage compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to the results of a recent European Central Bank (ECB) survey assessing consumers in every eurozone country, the largest group of respondents — 54% of them — reported no change to their cash usage before and after the pandemic.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
A Chinese bank is offering customers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they deposit $500,000 into an account
A Hong Kong-based bank is offering customers an express reservation for a Pfizer shot after cross-border restrictions with mainland China were lifted.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Microsoft is giving its US employees unlimited time off
In addition to unlimited time off, salaried US employees get 10 corporate holidays, sick and mental health days, and can take leaves of absence.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
America isn’t just missing workers—the U.S. labor force overall is working less. But that may not be a bad thing
The U.S. isn't just missing workers following the pandemic—Americans overall are working less.
Benzinga
Atlas Global To Acquire Cannabis 'Trading House' And Two Pharmacies In Israel, Commences Trading On The CSE
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL, (formerly Silver Phoenix Resources Inc.) announced that, through its Israeli subsidiary, signed a binding letter of intent at an arm’s length with no finder’s fee, on January 11, 2023, to acquire 51% of the outstanding securities of the following entities :. An Israeli...
The Fed will start cutting rates this summer as core PCE inflation will drop to 2.1%, says UBS' global chief economist
The Fed could start cutting rates as early as this July, according to UBS. The Swiss bank's global chief economist said US core PCE inflation is likely to drop to 2.1% this year, calling for a Fed pivot. "Of course, if you gave our forecast to the Fed, they would...
