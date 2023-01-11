ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Venom
I bet it's legal where he lives! NYPD did not take a criminal off the streets they wasted resolves and taxpayers money

cynthia Newby
if he is from there its legal smh he got caught with it here were body in va carrys ERR BODYeating out ppl got gunz on the side MacDonald's standing in da line mom got a gun on her ordering MacDonald's with kids ALL AROUND I LEFT

NYCconservativeGinzo
Was the man a convicted felon?? Was he using said gun to commit a crime?? Did he threaten someone with his gun? I have a few more questions but I'm not wasting more of my time because NYPD probably won't see it and neither will the crim court judges or DA

The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Reputed gang member from Staten Island enters plea for machine gun, narcotics arrests

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Stapleton man described by authorities as a known gang member will be absent from the streets for a while. Devon (Chatter) Fischer, 27, whose address is listed in the Stapleton Houses apartment complex on Warren Street, pleaded guilty in November to charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with a pair of incidents that occurred months apart.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WAVY News 10

VB man charged with having a machine gun for aggressive purposes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrested a man after receiving a tip about the illegal making and selling of automatic firearms. On January 10, the VBPD and ATF executed a federal search warrant for the home of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island father reunited with daughter following fear of deportation: report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island father has been reunited with his daughter after spending months in custody following an arrest, according to several reports. According to NY1, Julio Patricio Gomez, 37, fled to the United States from Ecuador when he was 16. Since then, he has worked as a construction worker and lived on Staten Island for over a decade, raising his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, as noted by PIX 11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YourErie

Fatal shooting trial ends in guilty verdict

Jury deliberations for an Erie County murder trial have ended. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was on trial for the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry. Friday evening, the jury found Blanks guilty of voluntary manslaughter, and all other counts against him. That shooting happened in October 2020 outside a convenience store at W. 18th and Chestnut […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
