Omaha, NE

Normal air traffic operations to gradually resume after FAA computer outage

By Ron Johnson, Danielle Meadows, Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Flights were delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

At Omaha's Eppley Airfield, numerous flights were delayed Wednesday morning and some were canceled. See a list of arrivals and departures here.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. central time to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

In a 7:50 a.m. update, the FAA said in a Tweet that "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."

Just before 7 a.m. eastern time, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

President Joe Biden responded to the incident early Wednesday morning.

"I just spoke with (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him" Biden said. "I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is; they expect in a couple of hours, they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."

The White House said it has "no evidence" of this being caused by a cyberattack "at this point."

KMTV 3 News Now

