North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival Coming Up
The North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival is a friendly competition celebrating books, food, and fun. Anyone can enter their own unique book or author-inspired creation. Pick a book or author to base your entry on and get creative! Entries can be anything you like, as long as it is edible and can sit out for up to three hours. Fruits, vegetables, meats, and bakery goods that fit this description are all good choices. This event is open to all ages.
Twins Caravan Returns to Mankato Jan. 25
The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is scheduled for January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including question-and-answer, autograph, and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
