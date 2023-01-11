Kevin Smith had some praise for the way James Gunn has handled addressing DC Films rumors so far. The filmmaker is now the head of the Warner Bros. movie division, and he's been shooting down random reports left and right. Just this week, the Guardians of the Galaxy director told fans that they had not cast Superman yet, despite the rumors. A lot of viewers like that he will come directly on Twitter and tell the people what's going on. However, it's going to be hard to judge his tenure until there's a concrete plan out in the world and some projects announced. But, its been a constant source of fascination for DC fans to be able to appeal to the man himself. Check out what Smith had to say on Fatman Beyond.

