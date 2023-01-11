ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Saudis get new lobbyist

There’s a myth in Washington that Israel has the biggest, most powerful, richest, most influential lobby in town. I know. I spent many years trying to promote that image. One problem: ‘taint so. There are many more, but they tend to get less attention. There was a time...
US think tank calls for ‘Plan B’ on Iran

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has published a 53-page document advocating for a new U.S. strategy on Iran. The document contains 231 actionable recommendations for the U.S. government and calls for decisive pressure on the Iranian regime and intensive support for the Iranian people. According to Orde Kittrie,...
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Israeli justice minister publishes draft judicial reform bill

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday published a draft of his judicial reform bill. The proposed legislation, presented as an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, has not yet been put before the Knesset. The bill includes an “override clause” that would enable the Knesset, with a majority of...
Israeli government unveils new measures to combat rising cost of living

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday night jointly unveiled economic measures to tackle the rising cost of living, including steps to minimize increases in the price of electricity, water, fuel and property taxes. As part of the plan, the government will reduce excise fuel...
A new post-Soviet aliyah

Hannah Yarutskaya made aliyah as a 9th-grader in 2015 from Mariupol–the Ukrainian city destroyed by Russian occupiers in the spring of 2022. After serving as a lone soldier in Israel’s armed forces, Yarutskaya continues to hope for the best for her birth country. During the latter part of her military service, she worked at Ben-Gurion Airport, helping the latest wave of Jewish immigrants understand the bureaucratic process.
Ilhan Omar to be booted from House Foreign Affairs Committee, Kevin McCarthy says

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday repeated his promise to block vocal critic of Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In an interview with Punchbowl News, McCarthy said that he would also prevent Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from assuming their assignments in the House Intelligence Committee.
Vienna’s Jewish community takes in hundreds of Ukraine refugees

Ukraine’s Jewish refugees fleeing the Russian invasion have scattered around the world, including the U.S., Israel, Poland, Germany and Spain. Perhaps no community, though, was as well-suited to integrate them as Vienna, Austria, which was already home to a substantial number of Russian-speaking Jews before the invasion of Ukraine last February.

