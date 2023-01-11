Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Ron Dermer lays out priorities, including ensuring that ‘evil regime in Tehran’ can’t destroy Israel
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is back in the U.S., telling a gala audience in Miami that Jerusalem will be Washington’s most important ally in the 21st century. Dermer, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. and native of Miami Beach, was honored, along with his wife, on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Smotrich assumes reins of Civil Administration after meeting top defense officials
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich held a meeting on Thursday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the head of the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), in a bid to delineate their respective responsibilities. Smotrich, who also holds the post of minister in the Defense Ministry, has been...
Cleveland Jewish News
Saudis get new lobbyist
There’s a myth in Washington that Israel has the biggest, most powerful, richest, most influential lobby in town. I know. I spent many years trying to promote that image. One problem: ‘taint so. There are many more, but they tend to get less attention. There was a time...
Cleveland Jewish News
US think tank calls for ‘Plan B’ on Iran
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has published a 53-page document advocating for a new U.S. strategy on Iran. The document contains 231 actionable recommendations for the U.S. government and calls for decisive pressure on the Iranian regime and intensive support for the Iranian people. According to Orde Kittrie,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset committee to US ambassador: Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria ‘should continue’
The chair of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee told U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides that settlement expansion would continue, despite Washington’s objections. Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, the former Knesset speaker who now heads the pivotal committee, held an introductory meeting with Nides on Wednesday. “I...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Cleveland Jewish News
In Tel Aviv, 80,000 Israelis protest Netanyahu government’s plan to weaken Supreme Court
(JTA) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square on Saturday to protest their new government’s plans to significantly decrease the power of the country’s Supreme Court. Authorities reported that as many as 80,000 protesters braved a rain storm in Tel Aviv,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli justice minister publishes draft judicial reform bill
Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday published a draft of his judicial reform bill. The proposed legislation, presented as an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, has not yet been put before the Knesset. The bill includes an “override clause” that would enable the Knesset, with a majority of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government unveils new measures to combat rising cost of living
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday night jointly unveiled economic measures to tackle the rising cost of living, including steps to minimize increases in the price of electricity, water, fuel and property taxes. As part of the plan, the government will reduce excise fuel...
Cleveland Jewish News
A new post-Soviet aliyah
Hannah Yarutskaya made aliyah as a 9th-grader in 2015 from Mariupol–the Ukrainian city destroyed by Russian occupiers in the spring of 2022. After serving as a lone soldier in Israel’s armed forces, Yarutskaya continues to hope for the best for her birth country. During the latter part of her military service, she worked at Ben-Gurion Airport, helping the latest wave of Jewish immigrants understand the bureaucratic process.
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp says Trump 'didn't do a good enough job' of making the case for a second term in 2020
"President Trump and his reelection didn't do a good enough job of telling people what he had done and what he wanted to do," Kemp told Politico.
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior PLO official: ‘Martyrs’ and prisoners are ‘most precious jewel’ for Palestinians
The Palestinian “martyrs” and prisoners, as well as their families, are the Palestinian people’s “most precious jewel,” PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein Al-Sheikh said at a ceremony celebrating Palestinian Martyr’s Day on Jan. 7. According to a MEMRI report, Sheikh, a possible successor to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ilhan Omar to be booted from House Foreign Affairs Committee, Kevin McCarthy says
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday repeated his promise to block vocal critic of Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In an interview with Punchbowl News, McCarthy said that he would also prevent Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from assuming their assignments in the House Intelligence Committee.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vienna’s Jewish community takes in hundreds of Ukraine refugees
Ukraine’s Jewish refugees fleeing the Russian invasion have scattered around the world, including the U.S., Israel, Poland, Germany and Spain. Perhaps no community, though, was as well-suited to integrate them as Vienna, Austria, which was already home to a substantial number of Russian-speaking Jews before the invasion of Ukraine last February.
Comments / 0