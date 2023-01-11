ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team stayed unbeaten in MVL play with a 59-36 win on the road Friday night over Xenia. The Red Devils improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the MVL. Tipp led 15-8, 26-22 and 43-27 at the quarter breaks. Piqua 68,. Sidney 48.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Wednesday Bowling/Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy bowling teams dropped matches with Fairborn Wednesday. The boys lost 2,367-2,315. Troy is 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the MVL. Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 215 and 225 for 440 series. Carson Helman rolled games of 210 and 223 for a 433 series...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Milton-Union girls basketball used a fast start and held on at the end for a 45-40 victory over Troy Christian Thursday in Three Rivers Conference action. Milton improved to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the TRC with the win, while Troy Christian dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in the TRC.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington wrestlers get past Piqua in close match

PIQUA — It was a matchup of two Miami County teams when Covington visited Roosevelt Fieldhouse Wednesday to wrestle Piqua. And a young Indians team put up a good fight against a traditionally strong Buccs team before Covington came away with a 45-34 victory. “It was a great atmosphere...
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Milton-Union to induct four into Athletic Hall of Fame

Milton-Union High School will be holding its 16th Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the High School Cafe. The ceremonies were suspended the past two years due to COVID. This year’s inductees are:. Kent Dues,. Class of 1973. Kent was an outstanding all-around athlete...
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State nursing students‘ pinning ceremony

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored 31 recent nursing graduates on Dec. 15, 2022, with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends. Today’s nurses continue to face unprecedented challenges, making the ceremony even more special for the students who have chosen to enter the career field, according to a press release from Edison State Community College.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East superintendent announces retirement

CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
CASSTOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Schools recognize SROs for School Resource Officer Appreciation Day

TROY — At a time in which school safety concerns have never been higher, the Troy City School district looks to its three Troy City Police Department School Resource Officers to take a leading role in keeping students and staff members safe. School Resource Officer Appreciation Day is Sunday,...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PAC hosts Poetry Out Loud regional finals

PIQUA — For the fourth consecutive year, Piqua Arts Council (PAC) has been selected by the Ohio Arts Council to host the West Central Ohio Regional Finals for the National Endowment for the Arts’ Poetry Out Loud competition. This national competition will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

West Milton seeks donations for annual fireworks

WEST MILTON — The Village of West Milton is seeking donations and volunteers to assist with fundraising efforts towards the village’s 2023 Fourth of July Fireworks display, due to cancellation of the annual carnival that normally raises funds for the display. “The carnival backed-out,” Village Council President Sarah...
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

ITW, Hobart open Customer Experience Center for welding

TROY — Hobart announced the grand opening of its new Customer Experience Center at its headquarters in Troy with a ribbon cutting and walk-through of the center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1o1 E. Trade Square. The new center is approximately 9,000-square-feet and has been designed to provide customers...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

MCSO announces promotions

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotions of Sgt. Randy Slusher, Deputy Roger Davidson and Deputy Nate Jessup, effective on Dec. 24, 2022. Slusher was promoted to patrol shift lieutenant, where he will oversee third watch. Slusher previously served with the West Milton Police Department before hiring with the sheriff’s office in 2002. He has served as a patrol shift sergeant since 2013. Slusher has also served in the capacity of general assignment detective, and served on the sheriff’s office special response team for nine years. Slusher is in charge of the patrol field training program for new recruits and also oversees Project Lifesaver.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Signs of the times

A new sign greets visitors to the Troy Community Park on Adams Street. The City of Troy is in the process of upgrading signage to all of the city’s parks.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Take part in Blood Donor Awareness Month

TROY — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the First Presbyterian Church Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, or at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 26 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

County Commissioners approve purchases

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase and installment of two new aluminum entry doors and framed for the department of job and family services for a cost of $7,945. The new doors were requested in order to “improve security and restrict access to the main entrance...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Troy offices closed for MLK Day

TROY — City of Troy offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refuse collection and curbside recycling will not be affected by the holiday. Troy City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington Council elects new president

COVINGTON — During the Monday night Covington Village Council meeting, Jesse Reynolds was voted as council president for 2023. During the mayor’s report, Mayor Ed McCord took a moment to thank the street, water, and sewer departments for their hard work in removing snow from the recent storm. “…that was quite a challenge, and they did a great job,” he said. During the administrator’s report, Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman shared that demolition has been partly completed on the old Rudy elevator property. He also said the mayor will be sharing his “State of the Village” at the next council meeting, which will be held Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
COVINGTON, OH

