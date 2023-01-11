ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sharon Bartell
3d ago

Wrong doing???? Human trafficking is definitely wrong doing. The Biden Administration encouraged the illegals and allowed them to cross the Border. His own supporters crossed the border to hand out Biden for President and knowing they couldn't even vote. That's VERY WRONG DOING! People never forget how he abandoned Americans in Afghanistan either. All the equipment he left for ISIS. Now in full bloom threatening America.

subum nim Torryn Coufal
2d ago

Biden hasn't actually done anything illegal fully reason why they're doing it is because they don't like it whether there's agree with those politics they can't impeach him because he hasn't done anything criminal like trump has.

Mike McCullough
3d ago

no one was hollering put on the brakes about impeaching Trump were they??????? 🤔 I would say hell no matter fact let's do a double impeachment take the vice president with him she's worthless anyway

