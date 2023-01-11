Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Conservation department confirms Boone County mountain lion sighting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri Department of Conservation team confirmed Tuesday a report of a mountain lion sighting in northern Boone County. Department regional spokeswoman Maddie Est said the Large Carnivore Response Team visited the property owner in Sturgeon and confirmed the legitimacy of game camera video that showed a mountain lion in the area last week. Est said the animal has likely moved on from the area.
kjluradio.com
Icy Moniteau County roads lead to minor injuries for Cole County man
A Cole County man escapes serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV on icy roads in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dalton Murrell, 28, of Centertown, was driving on Highway 50 near McGirk around 7 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle because of slippery conditions. Murrell’s SUV then slid into another SUV.
kwos.com
Columbia murder suspect misses court appearance, expected to appear Friday
A Columbia murder suspect refused to appear in court Thursday, but is expected to appear Friday. Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder and other felonies after human remains were found at a home on Bentley Court on Tuesday. Police say the unidentified victim’s remains were found in a fire pit. They were led to the scene after they ran a welfare check at a Mizzou residence hall to search for a missing person.
lakeexpo.com
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
abc17news.com
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School...
Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and arrested this week in relation to a September crash on North Providence Road. Jesus Olgiun, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated – causing serious injury, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. He was held on a $50,000 bond at the Boone County Jail on Monday and The post Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two crashes reported in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Joint Communications announced a pair of crashes Wednesday night. The first was at the 1600 block of East Broadway Street at 7:33 p.m. The second is on Interstate 70 near mile marker 129. This story is developing. The post Two crashes reported in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Police arrest Columbia woman after finding human remains
Police have made an arrest after human remains were found near a northwest Columbia home. Officers say Emma Adams, 20, is accused of second degree murder and several other felonies. Authorities were called to a Mizzou residence hall Tuesday for a welfare check, which then led them to a home on Bentley Court, just east of Creasy Springs Drive. That’s where they found the victim’s body.
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
kwos.com
CoMo murder suspect charged in stabbing death
A suspect accused in a grisly Columbia murder refuses to appear in court. 20 – year old Emma Adams is facing murder charges. She’s accused of stabbing a victim to death and attempting to burn the body in a fire pit in a Columbia neighborhood. Investigators says they found a bloody knife at the scene. Adams is in the Boone County Jail on an $1 – million bond.
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is accused of multiple felonies after allegedly hitting another man with a frying pan in December. Jordan Castillo, 20, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office was called for a domestic assault report on Dec. 9. The alleged victim said his stepson, The post Mexico man charged after allegedly hitting man in the head with frying pan appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
