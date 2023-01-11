Read full article on original website
How often do you really need to upgrade your PC?
It’s very easy to get carried away with the excitement of new product launches. If you’re a big ol’ nerd like me, you see that some new graphics cards have arrived and all you can think about is cramming them into your PC at putting them through their paces with some crisp 4K gaming.
Intel Lunar Lake CPUs could revolutionize ultrathin laptops
Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, which are still some way down the line, will be targeted at super-slim laptops, hopefully ensuring that these lean machines have some serious pep despite their svelte nature. This comes from Ian Cutress on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)), who got word from...
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
Everyone wants the RTX 4070 Ti but my least favorite GPU might actually be a better bet
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is here, so gamers everywhere looking to upgrade their rigs are undoubtedly very excited. The RTX 4070 Ti is the first Nvidia graphics card to hit the market under $1,000 / £1,000, and with some incredibly strong competition from AMD recently, the RTX 4070 Ti really needs to hit it out of the park for Nvidia. Fortunately, it does exactly that, walloping its predecessor — and even the last-gen flagship Nvidia card, the RTX 3090 Ti — in our extensive suite of tests.
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could be going big on rounded corners with a fresh potential change spotted in (limited) testing right now. Neowin (opens in new tab) reports that XenoPanther highlighted the possible change on Twitter, with a screenshot showing Edge Canary (the earliest testing version) featuring rounded corners for the actual area of the browser showing the web page.
DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: which PS5 controller is right for you?
If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, you could stick to the official Sony-made gamepad or see what the third-party manufacturers offer. Third parties often cater their controllers to specialist gaming, such as Razer’s Wolverine V2 Pro, which is made to fit more competitive esports play. We’re comparing the two controllers in this DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller guide so you know which one is best for you.
Intel Core i9-13900KS is out – and 6GHz CPU isn’t quite as pricey as we expected
Intel has announced that the Core i9-13900KS CPU is now available to buy, billing it as the world’s fastest desktop processor. The supercharged version of the 13900K Raptor Lake flagship was missing at CES 2023, oddly, but was subsequently spotted at online retailers in Europe and Asia just after the show, leading us to believe its launch was near – and we weren’t wrong.
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: printers
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
Windows 11 preview build makes it easier to learn why your computer crashes
Windows 11 Preview Build 25276 is currently available for download from the Windows Insider Program. The big draw is a new diagnostic tool that will help with troubleshooting. Also in Microsoft's latest package are some design tweaks and several bug fixes. The new tool will allow users to create a...
PC sales fell sharply in 2022, and not even Apple is safe
The global PC market saw a marked decline amid economic concerns on a global scale in 2022, new analyst figures have declared. The latest numbers from Canalys claim global total desktop and notebook sales were down year-on-year to 285 million, representing a 16% drop compared with 2021. However, the 341...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have four key upgrades over the S22 Ultra
If you’re wondering whether it will be worth upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra then the latest leak might help, as it outlines four significant improvements we might see in the upcoming phone. This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) –...
Raspberry Pi could be taking some big leaps forward in 2023
Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has revealed some details that have proven crucial to the company’s success, and further hints at future Pi shops. Speaking to Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), Upton explained that the company enjoyed a healthy December 2022, meaning it was firmly on track for what he would have expected pre-pandemic.
Windows 8 is dead and we’re dancing on its grave - this is why it sucked
This week is the end of an unpleasant era and I couldn’t be more excited. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will finally stop receiving security updates, a decade after their initial releases. There will be no more updates for the Microsoft Edge Browser and more third-party apps will soon follow suit, like how Google Chrome support for the two operating systems will end in the following month. This means users that still rely on the old OS will be left on their own, and will have to make the switch to newer, more usable software.
Microsoft 365 Basic could be everything you need to get your start-up moving
In a world where subscriptions are either getting more expensive, or higher-end features are becoming the reserve of pricier tiers, Microsoft 365 has announced plans to offer its software customers more, free of charge. Above the 5GB free plan sits what the company currently refers to as ‘OneDrive Standalone 100GB’....
Overwatch 2 Ana guide: lore, abilities, and gameplay
In Overwatch 2, Ana is undoubtedly one of the most notable support heroes. Her legacy speaks for itself. This retired sniper was the first hero to be added to Overwatch following its release in 2016 and, since then, she’s been a consistently prominent support hero. Her abilities are relatively simple yet deadly. Even in Overwatch 2, where the heroes are considerably more complicated to play against thanks to amped-up abilities and higher health stores, Ana can still turn the tide and help secure a win for her team.
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: every rumored shade, including the S23 Plus and Ultra
A new year means a new series of Samsung Galaxy S phones, and with them a new selection of colors. But Samsung seems to be doing things slightly differently with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line compared to previous years. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, we saw one set of...
ATSC 3.0 is our 4K TV broadcasting future, so why don’t more sets support it?
One expectation I had going into CES 2023 was that many of the TVs launched at the show would feature built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners. But after parsing the specs of the sets announced by key manufacturers, it became clear that 2023 will not be the year that ATSC 3.0 becomes a mainstream feature in new TVs – 2024, or even 2025 now seems a more likely bet.
Ryzen CPU firmware bug is fixed, but AMD has bigger problems
AMD has issued a new update to resolve a firmware bug that caused performance issues for the new Ryzen 5 7600X CPU. The dodgy firmware - which we recently reported on - was causing some 7600X chips to underperform or simply not boot at all, with the new update being pushed out in record time by AMD to fix the issue.
Chrome 109 upgrades video calls - but it's up to developers to add the changes
Google is currently rolling out the stable version of Chrome 109 on desktop and mobile as it adds new features - however, those features are dependent on third-party developers implementing them. The update (opens in new tab) provides new tools to improve the interactivity between their software and the browser....
PSVR 2 is a winner – according to the creator of one of the best VR headsets
It's looking like the PSVR 2 may very well be the quality headset it's priced to be, as Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has expressed glowing optimism for the new VR headset. In a Twitter reply to PlayStation's head of indies, Shuhei Yoshida, Luckey stated he "was blown away" by the PSVR 2 headset, which was recently demoed at CES 2023. He added that he thinks the original PlayStation VR was "arguably the biggest success of the generation," and looks to have high hopes for the PS5 peripheral which launches on February 22.
