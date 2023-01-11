This week is the end of an unpleasant era and I couldn’t be more excited. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will finally stop receiving security updates, a decade after their initial releases. There will be no more updates for the Microsoft Edge Browser and more third-party apps will soon follow suit, like how Google Chrome support for the two operating systems will end in the following month. This means users that still rely on the old OS will be left on their own, and will have to make the switch to newer, more usable software.

