Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach students gearing up to compete at Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is the Super Bowl of musical theater for young performers.

The Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta is the world’s biggest celebration of young people performing musical theater. Students from around the globe travel to Atlanta to compete in showcases and take part in master classes.

Twenty-four students from Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theatre are heading to the festival to perform their piece, “Frozen Jr.,” for a panel of judges.

The rehearsal process is not easy.

“It’s a very intense process,” said Haley Morgan, owner and director of MBACT. “We started basically full tilt at the beginning of December, and then three weeks in December, three weeks in January, and then we’re there.”

She said watching the students learn so quickly and efficiently is inspiring for herself and the teachers.

“They are so passionate, Morgan said. “They are so driven. They are working so hard. When you just see a student reaching a potential level that they’ve not reached before, that is a huge reward.”

MBACT has been around for six years. Allie Norton, a high school senior, has been a part of the group since the very beginning.

“I immediately was like, ‘this is so fun, this is so cool,’” Norton said. “I ended up falling in love with theater, and I’ve been there ever since.”

Going to the festival is an exciting experience for young performers. Not only do they get to compete in the show they have been working on, but they also get the opportunity to take master classes and workshops with stars of TV, film and Broadway. One of the most exciting things is meeting new people that are just like her, Norton said.

“They are so nonjudgmental,” Norton said. “They’re there for you 24/7. They’re very understandable. They feel like a warm hug around me. I feel safe around them. I feel like I can be myself around them.”

Morgan said each year, students come back from the festival with a fire lit under them.

“They come back, they’re inspired, they’re ready to work harder, they’re ready to do more, and it really just fuels the passion that’s already in them and fuels my passion,” Morgan said.

For Norton, high school graduation is just months away. She is in the thick of applying to college where she hopes to major in a BFA in musical theater. After college, she hopes to join the cast of a Broadway tour.

The 24 cast members have their sights set on a career in the performing arts, but whatever they choose to do, Morgan is confident that their theater training has prepared them for a successful life ahead.

“It allows them to be a great communicator, to give eye contact, to speak clearly, to have quick thinking thoughts,” Morgan said. “Anyone can do this and anyone can benefit from this. I believe in our passion, our mission in this community, in growing students and growing children in a beautiful way that makes a difference in their life.”

The students will be heading to Atlanta to compete this weekend.

