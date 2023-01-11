ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester councilors back zoning change for in-law apartments

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER - A proposal to allow accessory dwelling units, or “in-law” apartments, by special permit citywide was sent to the city administration to be “fast-tracked” as a zoning change, as city councilors endorsed the idea as a way to help mitigate the housing crunch and provide extra income for families.

“This item solves a lot of problems and it still gives neighbors a voice in the process through a special permit,” District 3 Councilor George Russell, who proposed the zoning change , said at the City Council’s Tuesday-night meeting. “We need to fast-track this. We don’t have two to three years to sit back and wait for this item.”

An accessory dwelling unit is a self-contained apartment in an owner-occupied single-family home that is either attached to the principal dwelling or in a separate structure on the same property. An example of an accessory dwelling unit might include a small apartment over a garage, in a basement or in a carriage house.

Russell said that the city currently considers a single-family home with an added studio unit as a two-family dwelling, however, limiting where they can be legally built in the city. Dimensional requirements also can be a challenge in the creation of accessory dwelling units.

No added parking requirements

Therefore, Russell is proposing a zoning change to allow accessory dwelling units by special permit “in all zones” and “with no added parking requirements or dimensional requirements in any owner-occupied dwelling.”

Russell said that allowing ADUs would both help mitigate the housing crunch, as the city in particular has a dearth of smaller, one-bedroom units, and provide homeowners with an additional source of extra income.

“Over the years, many many times, I’ve sat with homeowners who have said they wish they had an alternative to stay in this home and generate a little extra income to pay the bills,” Russell, who is in real estate, told councilors. “This gives us an opportunity to solve the problem.”

Furthermore, because a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals would be required, neighbors would still have a chance to weigh in on any proposed accessory dwelling unit.

Other councilors were enthusiastic about the idea.

King: A crisis

“We are in a crisis in terms of housing,” at-Large Councilor Khrystian King said. “I support fast-tracking this.”King said that accessory dwelling units could help keep families together - noting his father had lived in an accessory dwelling unit with King’s family. He also said it would legalize accessory dwelling units that already exist throughout the city and aid first responders.

“If this helps give us a better assessment of where these (current) apartments exist, it would just increase safety for our first responders,” King said.

At-Large Councilor Kate Toomey applauded the idea as a way to creatively address the lack of housing.

“Having these opportunities to look at housing differently, especially when there is such a crunch and there are different housing needs today than were before, I think we need to take a look at this,” Toomey said.

Meanwhile, at-Large Councilor Moe Bergman asked the city administration to investigate how accessory dwelling units would impact real estate assessments, the legal relationships between potential tenants and landlords, and other issues that may arise when considering multiunit housing. He said questions should be asked sooner rather than later as a way to ensure the proposal could proceed.

“I don’t say these things to diminish the importance (of the proposal),” Bergman said. “But I do think we need to think through these other issues.”

The entire council signed on in support of the item and referred it to the city administration.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester councilors back zoning change for in-law apartments

