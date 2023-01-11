ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Dominique Fernandez

Update: Fernandez was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Dominique Fernandez, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Fernandez is 5’3”, around 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Fernandez was last seen on Jan. 13 around 8:15 a.m., in the Richmond Ave. area of New Port Richey. Fernandez may have a black backpack and is riding a black bicycle. If you have any information on Fernandez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy