Update: Fernandez was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Dominique Fernandez, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Fernandez is 5’3”, around 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Fernandez was last seen on Jan. 13 around 8:15 a.m., in the Richmond Ave. area of New Port Richey. Fernandez may have a black backpack and is riding a black bicycle. If you have any information on Fernandez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO