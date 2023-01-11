Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Barnett Harley-Davidson giving away motorcycle at semi-annual blood drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Barnett Harley-Davidson is hosting its semi-annual blood drive and donors have a chance to win a new motorcycle along with other prizes. The blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dipped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalant. Eligible donors of...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
KFOX 14
Fire reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
DASO cross commissions over 400 police officers to help with jurisdiction issues
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office started an effort to multiply it's force and better serve the community. DASO started a month long process to cross commission over 400 police officers from NMSU, Mesilla, Hatch and Anthony, New Mexico. Doña Ana County Sheriff,...
KFOX 14
Shelter sees influx of migrants traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about CBP's updated pursuit policy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers...
KFOX 14
I-10 sound wall in central El Paso nearly complete
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People who use Interstate 10 near Copia may have noticed the cement sound wall that is being built in the area is nearly complete. KFOX14 spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation to find out when the project will be done and how it will benefit the community.
KFOX 14
Anthony ISD mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown
ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless," said...
KFOX 14
Winning numbers for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday night's Mega Millions winning numbers are 30-43-45-46-61 Mega Ball 14. Some El Pasoans flocked to the nearest convenience stores Friday for a chance to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions grand prize. One man said winning would allow him to have financial freedom.
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents disrupt 49 human smuggling schemes involving 277 migrants in 5 days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 49 human smuggling schemes and discovered 277 smuggled migrants since Monday. Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 found seven migrants from Mexico who admitted to not having proper immigration documentation to be legally present in the United States, according to Border Patrol.
KFOX 14
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro reports decrease in crashes involving buses in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has obtained documents that detail the number of crashes that involved Sun Metro buses in 2022. In March, KFOX14 Investigates began looking into crashes involving Sun Metro busses after multiple Sun Metro bus drivers claimed they were experiencing burnout from working up to 60 hours a week.
KFOX 14
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
KFOX 14
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
KFOX 14
Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
KFOX 14
Shooting at east El Paso home stemmed from suspected drug sale between drug dealers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadly shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a drug deal between two drug dealers, according to a suspect's arrest report. The shooting at the cul-de-sac along Kira Christel Lane raised concerns from residents on December 26, 2022. Detectives investigated the...
KFOX 14
'Everything is going up': El Pasoans frustrated with El Paso Water rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Beginning March 1, El Paso Water customers will be paying roughly $9 more on their bills. Currently, El Pasoans are paying an average of $66.99. But with the new uptick, residents will be paying an average of $76.02. The Public Service Board approved the...
Comments / 0