Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Woman points Taser at 10-year-old girl who was walking home from bus stop, Pct. 4 deputies say
The 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly threatening the 10-year-old girl with the stun gun, activating it three times to try to intimidate her as she was walking home from the bus stop.
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris Co. commercial center parking lot, deputies say
Sherrif Ed Gonzalez tweeted two Hispanic men were found dead at a commercial center parking lot off FM 1960.
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
fox26houston.com
Hakeem Coles to serve 57 years in prison after 2019 Cle Nightclub violent armed robbery
HOUSTON - The security guard convicted of a violent armed robbery in 2019 at a downtown Houston nightclub where he worked as a security guard, has been sent to prison officials say. Hakeem Alexander Coles, 27, was convicted by a federal jury in Houston for interference with commerce by robbery...
Many streets blocked after shots fired call in Fresno community, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office says
It's unclear whether shots fired on one street are connected to the nearby scene with a large police response. ABC13 spoke to neighbors who said they heard gunshots Thursday evening.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at liquor store employee after stealing 2 bottles of alcohol
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say robbed a liquor store and pointed a gun at an employee last month. On Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a liquor store located in the 900 block of Federal around 6:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
KHOU
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher caught on camera assaulting student, slammed him against wall
HUMBLE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student and it was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday in a Humble High School classroom. The parents of the student say the video of this happening to their son is hard...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Charges dismissed against man who ran over 6-year-old boy several times in laundromat parking lot, DA says
HOUSTON — The family of a 6-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a driver in October 2022 is calling for justice after charges were dismissed Tuesday. Darien Lewis died when Pedro Alberto Hernandez, ran him over at least three times in a laundromat parking lot, police said.
