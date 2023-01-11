ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
