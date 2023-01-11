Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Federal safety watchdog concerned about EV weight, size in crashes
Washington — The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that she's concerned about the safety risks of heavy electric vehicles. A GMC Hummer EV weighs more than 9,000 pounds, Jennifer Homendy said, with a battery that weighs more than 2,900 pounds. The battery alone is around the weight of a Honda Civic.
Detroit News
Mexico, Canada prevail in trade dispute with US over duty-free auto imports
Washington — The United States has lost a trade dispute with Canada and Mexico over vehicle imports and exports, making it easier for automakers to build vehicles in those countries and ship them into the U.S. The decision released Wednesday is one of the most significant early decisions made...
Detroit News
Biden administration backs Nevada lithium mine with $700M loan offer
A Nevada lithium mine that would be only the second in the U.S. is getting backing from the Biden administration as it seeks to boost the domestic supply of the critical mineral needed to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department issued a conditional commitment for up to $700 million...
Detroit News
Buss: Nanny state goes after gas stoves
There will be too many cooks in your kitchen if Washington has its way. Now bureaucrats in D.C. want to control how you prepare dinner. The federal government's nanny instincts were on full display in the ridiculous announcement Monday that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves, which are used for cooking in almost half of American homes.
