ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Federal safety watchdog concerned about EV weight, size in crashes

Washington — The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that she's concerned about the safety risks of heavy electric vehicles. A GMC Hummer EV weighs more than 9,000 pounds, Jennifer Homendy said, with a battery that weighs more than 2,900 pounds. The battery alone is around the weight of a Honda Civic.
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit News

Biden administration backs Nevada lithium mine with $700M loan offer

A Nevada lithium mine that would be only the second in the U.S. is getting backing from the Biden administration as it seeks to boost the domestic supply of the critical mineral needed to make electric vehicle batteries. The Energy Department issued a conditional commitment for up to $700 million...
NEVADA STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Nanny state goes after gas stoves

There will be too many cooks in your kitchen if Washington has its way. Now bureaucrats in D.C. want to control how you prepare dinner. The federal government's nanny instincts were on full display in the ridiculous announcement Monday that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves, which are used for cooking in almost half of American homes.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy