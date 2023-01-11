Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Mary Rutan Foundation medical scholarship and loan program underway
The Mary Rutan Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to offer Logan County students an opportunity to apply for medical career scholarships and loans for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Since 1992, over $2.3 million has been awarded to Logan County residents pursuing a degree in a medical field. This...
wcbe.org
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms
The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
peakofohio.com
Kauffman, Stapleton named West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month
West Liberty-Salem High School recently announced its seniors of the month. School Activities and Awards: Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Flags/Color Guard, Pep Band, Spanish Club Officer, Calc Club, NHS Officer, and Link Crew. If I were principal for a day: I would schedule a nap/rest period after lunch for...
wnewsj.com
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
Eaton Register Herald
Local veteran celebrates a century
LEWISBURG — Preble County Veteran Services, Preble County Commissioners, Disabled American Veterans Commander Randy Hembree, State Representative Rodney Creech, and representatives from Ohio State Representative Warren Davidson’s office all joined the family and friends of Albert Brown in celebrating his 100 birthday, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.
peakofohio.com
“Erducator” Gerry Brooks Speaks at Indian Lake
Indian Lake staff members and several other local school employees are star-struck and inspired after words of encouragement from famous “erducator” Gerry Brooks. During a professional development session Friday, Indian Lake hosted the Lexington-area elementary school principal with a southern accent who in recent years has become a social media sensation. His humorous online videos describing common situations in public schools today have gone viral and garnered millions of followers inside and outside of the world of education.
Ditch projects underway in Allen County
LIMA — State funding will lessen the cost for property owners in the completion of a long-planned drainage project north of Lima. Allen County Commissioners approved the grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Baughman Ditch Project on Thursday. “It is a drainage project that...
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commissioners Get Briefed On Tourism, UCSO’s Hiring Woes And MEVSD Predicament
MARYSVILLE – Karen Eylon, Director of the Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was on hand at the Union County Board of Commissioners regular meeting today to give the Commission an update on the work being done by the Bureau. Ms. Eylon told the Board that the Bureau was...
Birchaven Village residents with dementia create art displayed at Mazza Museum
FINDLAY, Ohio — People with dementia living at the Birchaven Village retirement community are taking part in a new enrichment activity: creating their own paintings inspired by children's books. In December, specialists and volunteers with Blanchard Valley Health Systems visited the older people as part of a partnership with...
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
Urbana Citizen
Hesses to mark 60th anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963. Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were...
Two Dayton area players nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games
DAYTON — Two area basketball players have been nominated to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games for 2023. 722 of the nation’s best high school basketball players have been selected for the position, according to McDonald’s officials. >>Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having...
dayton.com
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
peakofohio.com
Lakers split with Raiders in bowling
Indian Lake host Benjamin Logan in bowling Friday evening at TP Lanes. Friday was also senior night for the Lakers. Indian Lake honored 8 total seniors: Jalan Martin, Jaelyn Hughes, Izzy Fauley, Andi Miller, Beau Young, Zach Lemmings, Kolby Long, and RJ Holbrook. The Lady Lakers defeated the Lady Raiders...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/12/2023
GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.
