Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Mary Rutan Foundation medical scholarship and loan program underway

The Mary Rutan Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to offer Logan County students an opportunity to apply for medical career scholarships and loans for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Since 1992, over $2.3 million has been awarded to Logan County residents pursuing a degree in a medical field. This...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wcbe.org

ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms

The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Kauffman, Stapleton named West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem High School recently announced its seniors of the month. School Activities and Awards: Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Flags/Color Guard, Pep Band, Spanish Club Officer, Calc Club, NHS Officer, and Link Crew. If I were principal for a day: I would schedule a nap/rest period after lunch for...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers

Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Local veteran celebrates a century

LEWISBURG — Preble County Veteran Services, Preble County Commissioners, Disabled American Veterans Commander Randy Hembree, State Representative Rodney Creech, and representatives from Ohio State Representative Warren Davidson’s office all joined the family and friends of Albert Brown in celebrating his 100 birthday, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.
LEWISBURG, OH
peakofohio.com

“Erducator” Gerry Brooks Speaks at Indian Lake

Indian Lake staff members and several other local school employees are star-struck and inspired after words of encouragement from famous “erducator” Gerry Brooks. During a professional development session Friday, Indian Lake hosted the Lexington-area elementary school principal with a southern accent who in recent years has become a social media sensation. His humorous online videos describing common situations in public schools today have gone viral and garnered millions of followers inside and outside of the world of education.
LEWISTOWN, OH
The Lima News

Ditch projects underway in Allen County

LIMA — State funding will lessen the cost for property owners in the completion of a long-planned drainage project north of Lima. Allen County Commissioners approved the grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Baughman Ditch Project on Thursday. “It is a drainage project that...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings

Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Urbana Citizen

Hesses to mark 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Beverly Hess of Urbana will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 18. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Marietta, Ohio, by the Rev. Paul Christianson on Jan. 18, 1963. Mrs. Hess is the former Beverly Darnell of Marietta. The couple were...
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
DELAWARE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakers split with Raiders in bowling

Indian Lake host Benjamin Logan in bowling Friday evening at TP Lanes. Friday was also senior night for the Lakers. Indian Lake honored 8 total seniors: Jalan Martin, Jaelyn Hughes, Izzy Fauley, Andi Miller, Beau Young, Zach Lemmings, Kolby Long, and RJ Holbrook. The Lady Lakers defeated the Lady Raiders...
LOGAN, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/12/2023

GPD responded at 11:47 PM to 201 Warren St. upper apartment on a domestic disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, Kyley Ann Magill could be heard yelling loudly. The officer entered the residence and learned that she was there picking up her property from Lloyd’s residence. The two were no longer in a relationship, did not reside together, and had no children together. Magill continued to yell while the officers were there but was able to obtain most of her property and was advised to call the police department for a keep the peace if she needed to return to the residence for the rest.
GREENVILLE, OH

