NBC New York
Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
With this round of protests, critics say, the authorities are using charges that carry the death penalty more liberally than they have before, widening the application of such laws to cover protesters.
NBC New York
Op-Ed: Republican Efforts to Limit ESG Investing Are Anti-Capitalist
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., sits on the Environment and Public Works and Finance Committees; Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, sits on the Appropriations and Commerce Committees; and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., sits on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Appropriations Committee. There is a cohort of elected officials in the...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Inflation Data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected
Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
NBC New York
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
NBC New York
European Stocks Close at Highest Level Since April 2022 After U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Retail...
NBC New York
Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists
The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
NBC New York
School Lunch, Eggs and Airfare: Why Inflation Soared for 10 Items in 2022
Inflation in 2022 hit its highest level in four decades, according to consumer price index data. Some items, such as school meals, eggs, margarine and fuel oil, saw a more dramatic upswing in prices. Here's why. Inflation popped in 2022 to a level. in four decades. But prices ballooned more...
NBC New York
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing User Funds and Repeats Claims of Solvency in New Post
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...
NBC New York
JPMorgan Shutters Website It Paid $175 Million for, Accuses Founder of Inventing Millions of Accounts
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday shut down the website for a college financial aid platform it bought for $175 million after alleging the company's founder created nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. JPMorgan said it learned the truth about Frank after sending out marketing emails to a batch of 400,000 customers....
NBC New York
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines by 21% as Bank Sets Aside More Money for Credit Losses
Citigroup profit fell by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank also set aside more money for credit losses as it prepares for a weaker economic backdrop going forward. There were bright spots. Fixed income trading posted record fourth-quarter revenue. Citigroup said fourth-quarter net income decreased by more...
