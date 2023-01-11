ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
NBC New York

Op-Ed: Republican Efforts to Limit ESG Investing Are Anti-Capitalist

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., sits on the Environment and Public Works and Finance Committees; Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, sits on the Appropriations and Commerce Committees; and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., sits on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Appropriations Committee. There is a cohort of elected officials in the...
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Digest Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected

Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
NBC New York

European Stocks Close at Highest Level Since April 2022 After U.S. Inflation Print

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Retail...
NBC New York

Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists

The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
NBC New York

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing User Funds and Repeats Claims of Solvency in New Post

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy