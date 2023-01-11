Read full article on original website
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
Evergreens not so green after chilly weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve noticed a lot of plants that usually stay green turning brown, you are not alone. The phenomenon is happening to many plants after temperatures dropped extremely fast in December. “We had a temperature of -2, which is not that much of a problem,...
Sheriff’s office to bring ‘much needed’ upgrades to radio equipment
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office in Northeast Arkansas is hoping some new equipment will make it easier to communicate across the board. Sharp County is a staple for curves and hills. Between some of those hills, sheriff’s office employees cannot communicate via radio. That issue...
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Firefighters help food pantry out
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – When in doubt, always ask for help. That’s what the Trumann Food Pantry did in a tough situation. The organization posted a story on its Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 12, about a touching moment involving the Trumann Fire Department. It was explained members...
AAA reveals host sites for 2023 state and regional tournaments
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association held their site selection meeting on Wednesday. They announced the schools that will host state and regional tournaments in the spring and fall. Two NEA schools will host state basketball tournaments in February. Blytheville will host in 4A, Rector will host in...
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: First responders discuss plan for blocked railroad crossings
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Delays at train crossings can be frustrating when you need emergency assistance and are on the wrong side of a train. Lawrence County has a handful of railroad crossings that can block heavily traveled roadways when a train passes through. Office of Emergency Management Coordinator...
County continues to see out-of-season thefts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall. However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high. Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30...
Doctor shares research in baby growth failure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking the next step in research, that’s what one event in Northeast Arkansas hopes to accomplish. Medical professionals gathered Friday, Jan. 13 for Research Day at St. Bernard’s in Jonesboro. Enrique Gomez, Neonatologist and Head of Pediatrics for the health care system, said the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County. According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226. The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As...
Fast Break Friday Night (1/13/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night features conference matchups all over the area. Our Game of the Night is a 6A Central boys clash: Jonesboro vs. North Little Rock. The Golden Hurricane are 15-2 this season, 2-0 in conference play. Wes Swift’s squad have turned...
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Boil order for parts of Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Part of Jackson County is under a precautionary boil order for the next 10 days. John Sink, president of Breckenridge Union Water, issued a boil order on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after they incurred a lightning strike to the water system. Parts have been ordered to...
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house. Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to...
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?. Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead. According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were...
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Two people died during an early morning house fire in Kennett. According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m. Upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames on the front side of the building. Davis...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
