sdpb.org
House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut
A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
KELOLAND TV
Taxpayer watchdog in South Dakota seeks to increase its salaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A taxpayer’s watchdog in South Dakota wants to increase the starting wage for new auditors so it can continue to its high level of work, said auditor general Russell Olson on Friday morning. Olson was at the Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
kotatv.com
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
Kristi Noem’s Mt. Rushmore Firework Plans Axed Over Tribes’ Protest: Report
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to hold a firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has been rejected on the grounds that fireworks are opposed by local tribes, according to a report. In a letter rejecting the request obtained by the Daily Caller, the National Park Service wrote: “Fireworks continue to be viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect on the traditional cultural landscape … This view was expressed by consulting Tribes in 2020 and has been reaffirmed by Tribal government representatives in subsequent meetings and letters.” Noem previously sent letters to Republican members of Congress from her state asking for their help in stopping the fireworks being canceled as they had been under the Obama administration, telling the Daily Caller: “The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is the best way that we can celebrate America’s birthday.”Read it at Daily Caller
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Pays Joy $60K to Twirl Her Batons; Manhart Starts at $46K in SOS Office
Baton-twirling apparently doesn’t count much in the salary formula: the state’s payroll website says Joy is getting $60,000 a year for waging war on South Dakota reporters on the Governor’s behalf. That’s a notch below the $61,500 Noem’s first press secretary, Kristin Wileman, was making when she left the job three years ago. Chief of communications Ian Fury is making $135,000 a year… but his bio says he “competed in collegiate speech and debate”, so yay for the earning power of debaters!
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
South Dakota's Wealthiest: A Closer Look at the Billionaire at the Top
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
Noem proposes increase in family leave for state workers
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing expanding the state's family leave from eight weeks to 12 weeks and paying employees 100% of their salary instead of the current 60%. The leave would include new parents, employees with sick children, spouses or parents, and anyone called to active...
wnax.com
Democratic Reaction to the “State of the State” speech
South Dakota legislators will now take the recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem’s “State of the State” speech and work them into bills and floor debate. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says he agrees with much of what the Governor proposed…. Nesiba says there...
SD medical marijuana ban sought for some women
A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
dakotanewsnow.com
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
