ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Startup Funding Has Tanked Over the Past Year—and Recession Fears Are to Blame

The thought of a potential global recession might have you cutting back on spending. Startup investors are doing it, too. Venture capital investors are pumping the brakes on aggressive funding of startups, spooked by an uncertain economic picture, plunging tech industry stock prices and growing recession fears. In the final quarter of 2022, investments in North American startups fell 63% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a new Crunchbase report.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Denies Russia's Claim of Control Over Contested Soledar; Ukraine Set to Receive More Western Tanks

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia said it now controls the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar in Donetsk, after months of intense fighting — a claim that Ukraine has denied. One Russian-appointed official previously said "pockets of resistance" of Ukrainian troops still remained, as Kyiv insisted as recently as Friday afternoon that its forces were still holding out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December

BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”

Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy