UC Opens As Significant Favorites Over East Carolina

No team in the country has covered their betting lines more than ECU.

CINCINNATI — According to SI Sportsbook , UC opened as a 9.5-point favorite against East Carolina on Wednesday night with a total of 139.5.

The Bearcats (11-5) missed the 10-point cover this past Sunday against Houston as they fell 72-59. In the past five games against East Carolina, Cincinnati is just 1-4 against the spread.

This season, East Carolina has been elite against the number just like Houston. The Pirates (12-5 ATS) and Houston (12-5) are tied for the best ATS record in the country.

ECU doesn't fall off on the road either (5-2 road ATS).

The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

