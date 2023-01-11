ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Litz to seek sixth consecutive four-year term as county commissioner

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
Incumbent County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz will seek another term, partnering with a former Northern Lebanon teacher as a Democratic ticket in the 2023 municipal elections.

This will be Litz' sixth consecutive time running for a four-year term. Her first term was from 1996 to 1999, then she held office from 2004 until the present.

"God's not finished with me yet, and he does have a drive in me and a vision in me to continue one more term," she said.

Among her accomplishments, Litz notes her efforts in preserving 20,000 acres of Lebanon County farmland, expanding the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail and getting the construction of the new 911 Center up and running.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Litz helped to organize and work with 81 women to sew and distribute 10,000 masks to first responders at a time when personal protective equipment was in short supply. She also mentioned "voting to end the lawsuit, which allowed over $12.8 million in CARES funding to flow to Lebanon County businesses and nonprofits."

Lebanon filed suit on July 2020 over Gov. Tom Wolf's decision to withhold the CARES Act funding through the County Relief Block Grant program. During a July news conference, Wolf indicated it was a consequence of the county commissioners' 2-1 vote in May to move Lebanon to the yellow phase of reopening against state orders.

COVID Pandemic:'Form an army': Central PA seamstresses aid shortage of face masks by sewing their own

COVID Pandemic:Pa. to give Lebanon County CARES Act money; county will spend $2.8M to promote face masks

If re-elected, Litz wants to complete the trail and continue to preserve local farmland.

"There are some that have better soils and some that have marginal soils. So we have to help guide the development so we aren't losing all of our crop land, because we are the bread basket of America," she said. "Lebanon County has some of the most fertile soil not just in Pennsylvania, but in the whole United States."

Along with announcing her candidacy, Litz introduced Cindy Dubbs as a fellow Democratic cadidate. Dubbs has served on the Lebanon County Democratic Committee since 2018.

A retired elementary school teacher from Northern Lebanon School District, Dubbs said she's passionate about public education and promoting safe, fair and secure elections.

"As a county commissioner, I'd be looking forward to listening to people and understanding their concerns," she said.

Dubbs worked at San Giorgio Macaroni as a programmer in the accounting department and co-manage the aquatic program at the Lebanon Valley Family YMCA. Dubbs has a Master of Science Education from Lebanon Valley College.

"I do really, really admire (Jo Ellen), and think she's here for the people," Dubbs said. "And I am a people person, and I love people, and I want to hear from people. So I think we would work really well together, and I'm flattered she asked me to run with her."

Both candidates said they would like to complete a new comprehensive plan as a road map for the county. Both candidates promoted upgrades in infrastructure, including updating roads affected by increased warehouse traffic.

"I believe we should have truck routes very, very well marked so that those roads get priority for repair with the liquid fuels dollars, because I know those bases are going to break up," Litz said.

When asked if the Democrats could gain a majority of the county commissioner seats, Litz responded "anything could happen."

"It's not in our hands," she said. "It's in the people's hands, it's in the Lord's hands. It has happened once before in Lebanon County, who's to say it can't happen again. We should not be pessimistic. We should be optimistic ... We're in the game, and we are in it to win it."

Litz's fellow Republican commissioners, Robert Phillips and Mike Kuhn, also plan to seek re-election this year. Phillips is running with Swatara Township supervisor Bill Bering Jr. Kuhn is planning a formal announcement next week.

2023 Lebanon County Elections

The Pennsylvania Municipal Primary is scheduled for May 16. The last day to register to vote is May 1. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 9.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

