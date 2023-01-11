Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Russia Shipping Oil to Asia in Chinese Supertankers
At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance. China, the world's top oil importer, has continued buying Russian...
marinelink.com
Guyana's Oil Exports Double, with Europe Taking Half of Cargoes
Guyana's oil exports jumped 164% last year, boosted by growing output and demand for the newest Latin American oil producer's light sweet crudes, particularly in Europe, where thirsty refiners ramped up imports to replace Russian supplies. Since a consortium led by Exxon Mobil began pumping in late 2019, Guyana's shipments...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
marinelink.com
SWS Launches New Tanker for Enesel
Greek shipping company the Enesel Group announced the launch of its new Aframax/LR2 tanker Kavafis. The newbuild, which is currently being built by China's Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd (SWS), is the first in a series of three vessels ordered by the Enesel Group. It was launched on December 30, Enesel said.
marinelink.com
Advent Technologies Partners with Alfa Laval to Explore Fuel Cell Uses
U.S. based fuel cell and hydrogen technology company Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced it will collaborate with Alfa Laval, a global provider of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products, on a project to explore applications of Advent’s methanol-powered high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells in the marine industry.
marinelink.com
Hapag-Lloyd Acquires Stake in the Spinelli Group
German container liner Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday announced it has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in Italy-based logistics company the Spinelli Group as global shipping firms continue to expand their port presence amid prolonged supply chain disruption. The deal was first announced in September but remained subject to the...
marinelink.com
Vessel Retrofits Could Accelerate U.S. Offshore Wind Development
Photo courtesy Bernhard Schulte Offshore /Matthias Giebichenstein. The U.S. Administration’s strategy to fast-track offshore wind development is exciting for overseas shipbuilders and service providers in the field. Joint ventures meeting Jones Act requirements will support accelerating development. Some question, however, whether ambitious 2030 targets can actually be achieved. Ulstein...
marinelink.com
Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand
As container shipping demand continues to fall into the New Year, Xeneta Chief Analyst Peter Sand weigh in with his insights on the pace and direction of spot and contract rates; the likelihood of ship lay-ups and scrapping in 2023; plus the impact that West Coast port labor strife will have on the industry as a whole, as the East Coast U.S. emerges as the dominant player.
marinelink.com
Eagle Bulk Trials Biofuels
The Stamford Eagle is shown here sailing on 100% sustainable biofuel near Sauda in Norway’s Sandsfjord. (Photo: Eagle Bulk Shipping) U.S.-based dry bulk shipowner Eagle Bulk Shipping on Wednesday revealed it recently tested biofuels as a means to reduce carbon emissions from its vessel Stamford Eagle. The voyage, completed...
marinelink.com
Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat
Brazilian oil workers union FUP said on Wednesday that intelligence staff at state-run Petrobras are aware of a potential plan to invade its Transpetro terminal located in the Maceio port in northeast Brazil. The threat comes as Brazil braces for more protests by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro,...
marinelink.com
BV, ThorCon Developing Molten Salt Nuclear Power Barge
Testing, inspection and certification specialist Bureau Veritas and nuclear power technology developer ThorCon have entered an agreement for the technology qualification and the subsequent development of a 500-megawatt (MW) molten salt nuclear power barge for operations in Indonesia. The concept developed by ThorCon is a molten salt fission reactor that...
marinelink.com
Turkish Yard Starts Construction of Two Ferries for Scotland
Keel laying and steel-cutting ceremonies for two new ferries being built for Scotland's Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) were held this week at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Turkey. The first ferry in the production timeline has had its keel laid, while steel-cutting for the second vessel has also begun...
marinelink.com
U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Laborde Marine Expands Offshore Vessel Fleet
New Orleans-based Laborde Marine said Thursday it had acquired two 240-foot (73.15m) deepwater DP-2 offshore supply vessels from L&M Botruc Rental, Inc. and has expanded its fleet of managed vessels. The company said that SOLAS-certified Shelley Lab and Gibson Lab vessels would support deepwater activities in the Gulf of Mexico.
