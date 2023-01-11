ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Notebook: New Pitt Transfer Derrick Davis Welcomed at Penguins Game

By Stephen Thompson
 3 days ago

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

On the same day he announced he would transfer from LSU to Pitt, former Gateway High School star Derrick Davis was welcomed back to the city by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

6:45 AM

Pitt is in on 2025 athlete Kelvin Kainoa Winston, a wideout and defensive back from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. He and is a track star as well . He ran a 6.5-second 55-meter dash and 22.63 200-meter dash during this indoor track season. Maryland is the only other school to have extended an offer.

6:30 AM

The Panthers were smart to get in early on 2025 linebacker Nick Rodriguez from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida because his recruitment is picking up steam quickly. He's already received offers from Arkansas and Miami - in addition to Pitt - and now Nebraska has become the latest Power 5 program to extend an offer.

