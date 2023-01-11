Read full article on original website
Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director
Galveston, Texas based dredging and marine construction company Callan Marine announced it has hired Marc Broussard as its new director of business development. The 25-year veteran brings to the role sales and marketing expertise in the maritime and energy sector, as well as international markets. Maxie McGuire, president of Callan...
Resolve Marine Announces New Leadership Roles
Marine salvage, rescue, emergency response and specialized services company Resolve Marine announced that Deputy CEO Joseph Farrell, III has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In the combined role he oversees all operations and administration including emergency response, projects, Alaska, shared resources, HSEQ, strategy and M&A, finance, government relations, human resources, marketing, and alternative investments.
New Shiplift Will Expand Capacity & Flexibility at BAE Systems Jacksonville
BAE Systems will install a new modern Pearlson shiplift, said to be the largest of its kind in the Americas. (Image: BAE Systems) BAE Systems announced it will spend $200 million for upgrades aimed at increasing capacity and flexibility at its Jacksonville, Fla. ship repair yard. The investment covers the preparation, construction, procurement and installation of a modern Pearlson shiplift and land-level ship repair facility, giving the yard the capability to service a greater number of vessels more efficiently.
Vessel Retrofits Could Accelerate U.S. Offshore Wind Development
Photo courtesy Bernhard Schulte Offshore /Matthias Giebichenstein. The U.S. Administration’s strategy to fast-track offshore wind development is exciting for overseas shipbuilders and service providers in the field. Joint ventures meeting Jones Act requirements will support accelerating development. Some question, however, whether ambitious 2030 targets can actually be achieved. Ulstein...
