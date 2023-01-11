BAE Systems will install a new modern Pearlson shiplift, said to be the largest of its kind in the Americas. (Image: BAE Systems) BAE Systems announced it will spend $200 million for upgrades aimed at increasing capacity and flexibility at its Jacksonville, Fla. ship repair yard. The investment covers the preparation, construction, procurement and installation of a modern Pearlson shiplift and land-level ship repair facility, giving the yard the capability to service a greater number of vessels more efficiently.

