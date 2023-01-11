ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Subway conductor smacked in face with bottle: NYPD

NEW YORK - A female New York City subway conductor was hit in the face with a plastic bottle on the Upper West Side. The assault took place at the 81st Street "B" train station during the morning rush. Police responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
Man stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
#WheresGeorge: New social media campaign to track Congressman George Santos

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens’ district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos.  “If you see George Santos in public, take a picture of him and upload it to social media with the hashtag where’s George,” Nassau County resident Josh Lafazan explained. […]
