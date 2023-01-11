Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New YorkThe Veracity Report - New York EditionNew York City, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
fox5ny.com
Striking New York City nurses reach deal with hospitals
Two hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses. The deal that will see nurses return to work was announced early Thursday by the New York State Nurses Association.
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New York...
fox5ny.com
Subway conductor smacked in face with bottle: NYPD
NEW YORK - A female New York City subway conductor was hit in the face with a plastic bottle on the Upper West Side. The assault took place at the 81st Street "B" train station during the morning rush. Police responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
fox5ny.com
Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated
NEW YORK - New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants. They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely...
Source: Steven Molinaro, grandson of former Staten Island BP, reportedly robbed at gunpoint in home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro, who is free on bail after being charged in connection with the shooting of a woman, was robbed at gunpoint at his home in Fort Wadsworth early on Friday morning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Officers responded to a...
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
fox5ny.com
New York City moving trends
More people are moving to Manhattan, especially to certain downtown neighborhoods. Here's a closer look at the latest moving trends.
ctexaminer.com
Crisis, Collapse of Government in Haiti Sparks Fears in Immigrant Communities in Connecticut
Last Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced measures to curb illegal immigration and create a path for people fleeing humanitarian crises to enter the United States. Under the Homeland Security program, migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will not be able to apply for asylum if they cross...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
#WheresGeorge: New social media campaign to track Congressman George Santos
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens’ district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos. “If you see George Santos in public, take a picture of him and upload it to social media with the hashtag where’s George,” Nassau County resident Josh Lafazan explained. […]
