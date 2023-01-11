Pittsburgh Weather: Showers move in on Wednesday evening

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/11) 02:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The slow warming trend continues today with highs hitting the mid to upper 40s.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to low 30s with noon temperatures likely in the low 40s.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph. Skies will stay cloudy and at times it will look like rain can't be too far off. If you're in Morgantown or places south of I-70, rain could arrive as early as 6 p.m.

For Pittsburgh, rain won't arrive until after 9 p.m. and will continue to push northeast for the next couple of hours. Rain totals today will be less than a tenth of an inch.

The big rain day comes on Thursday with most rain arriving after 4 p.m. Thursday will see drizzle and perhaps a brief passing shower during the morning and early afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will soar to the low 50s. The afternoon rain will be due to a cold front moving through and temperatures are expected to plummet right at midnight on Friday with rain showers turning over to snow showers shortly after that.

Snow showers will be around for Friday morning but snow accumulations won't be much for most places due to temperatures being too warm. The usual suspect could see a couple of inches of snow falling on Friday, including the Laurels.

It looks like another great snow weekend at Seven Springs.

Looking ahead Saturday will be the coldest day of the next two weeks with highs in the low 30s. We start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.

Monday highs will hit the mid-40s and I expect Tuesday highs to also be in the mid-40s with rain chances looking pretty high for the day.

