KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase

HOUSTON - Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say. The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover. The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student

A Houston-area school district is investigating an alleged assault of a student by a teacher after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced, FOX 26 reported Thursday. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday at Humble ISD's Humble High School, located about 25 minutes northeast of Houston. Video of the altercation shared with FOX 26 by Elvert Bolden, the student's father, appears to show the teacher grabbing and shoving the student into desks and chairs in the classroom. The teacher eventually slams the student into a classroom wall as other students try to separate them.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
