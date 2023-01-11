Read full article on original website
HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An HPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in north Houston early Saturday. It happened on the North Loop west entrance ramp near I-45 North shortly...
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase
HOUSTON - Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say. The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover. The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.
US 59 SB and NB lanes in Sugar Land to close this weekend for construction project
This construction project in Sugar Land this weekend has forced a Gridlock Alert! Drivers on U.S. 59 will be detoured here.
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
Woman points Taser at 10-year-old girl who was walking home from bus stop, Pct. 4 deputies say
The 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly threatening the 10-year-old girl with the stun gun, activating it three times to try to intimidate her as she was walking home from the bus stop.
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
A Houston-area school district is investigating an alleged assault of a student by a teacher after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced, FOX 26 reported Thursday. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday at Humble ISD's Humble High School, located about 25 minutes northeast of Houston. Video of the altercation shared with FOX 26 by Elvert Bolden, the student's father, appears to show the teacher grabbing and shoving the student into desks and chairs in the classroom. The teacher eventually slams the student into a classroom wall as other students try to separate them.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Man uses fake identity to land job at Clé Nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
Several injured after more than 9 vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, crash on I-45
SkyEye video shows investigators scoping out the scene after crews speedily cleared the major pile-up that clogged the North Freeway.
