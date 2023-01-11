What a nice Wednesday ahead

Good Wednesday morning. We are tracking a pretty decent day with temps climbing into the upper 40’s. We also may see some sunshine for your Wednesday.

As we roll into Thursday, A strong low-pressure system will track through the midwest. The good news is that the bulk of the rain is looking to stay south and east of the QCA. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out in areas like Burlington and Knox Co. The only thing that will affect us is we will see some gusty winds at times and clouds will dominate the forecast. Winds will be coming out of the north so expect highs to top out in the mid 30’s.

The next best chance for rain will come on MLK day but the good news is that we are tracking a mild start to the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.