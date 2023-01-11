ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

What a nice Wednesday ahead

By Tyler Ryan
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

Good Wednesday morning. We are tracking a pretty decent day with temps climbing into the upper 40’s. We also may see some sunshine for your Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGjRW_0kAmWOFT00

As we roll into Thursday, A strong low-pressure system will track through the midwest. The good news is that the bulk of the rain is looking to stay south and east of the QCA. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out in areas like Burlington and Knox Co. The only thing that will affect us is we will see some gusty winds at times and clouds will dominate the forecast. Winds will be coming out of the north so expect highs to top out in the mid 30’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I33Oz_0kAmWOFT00

The next best chance for rain will come on MLK day but the good news is that we are tracking a mild start to the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAK6c_0kAmWOFT00

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge

The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Burlington to receive $1 Million grant to rehab homes

Des Moines, IA- The City of Burlington will receive a $1 Million grant for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental properties, according to an announcement from Governor Reynolds. The office of Governor Reynolds announced Thursday, January 12th, a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of...
BURLINGTON, IA
97X

From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know

Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy