4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
From an AI oven that promises to warn you about burning food to a mixing bowl designed to track calories, food tech has been a key theme at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Best of CES 2023: All the Coolest Tech Gadgets We’re Itching To Get Our Hands On
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The dust has settled once again. Another CES has concluded, but what made this most recent one memorable was that it was back in full force. We were on the ground living, experiencing, and scoping out all of the coolest tech gadgets that are expected to define 2023. Now that CES 2023 is finally over, we’re wrapping up tech’s biggest show of the year with SPY’s Best of CES 2023 Awards. An annual tradition, we’ve curated devices that we’ve had the chance to...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence AI-powered Chrome Extensions
The idea of a machine writing for you has moved from science fiction to reality thanks to advancements in AI technology. Today, several internet tools and apps can instantly produce everything from emails to whole blog entries. Many even function as extensions for your Google Chrome browser, allowing you to...
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
dcnewsnow.com
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.
Tech Check: The Future of Viewing
Cheddar News dove deep into the world of viewing content and looks into the future of the next generation of projectors and aromatic ways to watch your shows.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Journal Inquirer
New Year, New Tech: Top 5 Upgrades You Need in 2023
(Statepoint) 2023 is off to a roaring start, and according to a recent YouGov poll, 37% of Americans have set a goal to accomplish this year. Whether you made a resolution or not this year, upgrading your tech can help you be more productive. Here are several ways to refresh and update the tech in your life this year.
Goldman Sachs plans to nudge out an additional 800 staffers by skimping on bonuses after already laying off more than 3,000 employees, report says
"The expectation is people will quit the following week," a source close to the bank told the New York Post about forthcoming "skimpy" bonuses.
Android Headlines
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Smart homes are about to get easier
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Turning a home into a smart home is about to get easier with a new universal language for all electronics called Matter. One of the problems facing many homeowners is that when they purchase certain devices such as doorbells, lightbulbs, and thermostats they find they don’t work with their other devices.
TechRadar
Focal Vestia are the most gorgeous speakers I've seen at CES 2023
Why do I love CES 2023 so very much? Because it's the ideal stage for a big reveal. Take French specialist, Focal. This stylish high-end audio outfit has chosen the huge Las Vegas expo to launch Vestia, a new series of speakers available in a range of finishes, geared towards both music and movie setups.
TechRadar
Nvidia's streaming software can now deepfake your eyes to make sure you're looking at the camera
Nvidia has announced a suite of new updates coming to its Broadcast client that could help make your next video conferencing call or presentation much more engaging. Its new Eye Contact feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to check whether your eyes are looking at the camera, and if not, overlay a new pair of ‘eyes’ over your own so that you are.
Is smart home technology a smart move? Here's what to consider.
There’s been an imbalance in smart home gadgets — many more skew on the side of gimmick than gotta-have-it. That could be changing.
WTOP
