Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Houston Chronicle

Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student

A Houston-area school district is investigating an alleged assault of a student by a teacher after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced, FOX 26 reported Thursday. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday at Humble ISD's Humble High School, located about 25 minutes northeast of Houston. Video of the altercation shared with FOX 26 by Elvert Bolden, the student's father, appears to show the teacher grabbing and shoving the student into desks and chairs in the classroom. The teacher eventually slams the student into a classroom wall as other students try to separate them.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
MISSOURI CITY, TX

