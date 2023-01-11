Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
Man Utd chiefs ‘admit they OVERPAID for Antony transfer’ as fans grow frustrated with £85.5m star’s one-dimensional play
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly admitted they overpaid for Antony in the summer. The Brazilian 22, joined from Ajax for £85.5million following a lengthy transfer saga. The deal put him fourth on the list of the Premier League's most expensive players behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba. He...
Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barcelona U19s - source
Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho's son is currently on trial with Barcelona's U19 team, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
BBC
Argentina: World Cup winners face Fifa charges over finals conduct
World Cup winners Argentina are to face disciplinary proceedings for "offensive behaviour" and "fair play violations" committed during the final in Qatar, Fifa has announced. They have also been cited for potential "misconduct of players and officials". And the Argentine FA has been charged with breaching media and marketing regulations...
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Lionel Messi’s dad ‘in Riyadh’ for talks with Al-Hilal over stunning £245m-a-year transfer to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo
SAUDI ARABIAN club's interest in Lionel Messi may not all be smoke and mirrors after reports emerged suggesting the World Cup winner's father was in the country. It was reported that Al-Halil want to bring Messi to the Middle East following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Local media have reported...
straightarrownews.com
Saudi Arabia bends strict rules for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo
The country of Saudi Arabia is known for its super strict laws. But for world-class soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the rules seem to be a little more flexible. Ronaldo just signed a deal to join Saudi Arabia’s soccer club Al-Nassr. He has moved to the kingdom with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.
Yardbarker
Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job
Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Erik ten Hag lauds 'monster' Man Utd & 'amazing' Old Trafford after derby win
Erik ten Hag hails his Manchester United side and the Old Trafford crowd after beating Manchester City in Saturday's derby
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
BBC
Maika Hamano: Chelsea sign Japan forward and loan to Hammarby
Chelsea have signed Japan forward Maika Hamano from INAC Kobe Leonessa on a four-year contract. The highly-rated 18-year-old will spend the remainder of this season on loan with Swedish side Hammarby IF. "I am really proud to sign for a club which in my opinion is number one in the...
Yardbarker
Liverpool eyeing a move for 28-year-old midfielder with 14 goal contributions
Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are keen on signing the 28-year-old Polish international. Galetti told GiveMeSport: “There are other names on their list including Amrabat, Merino, and Zieli?ski. But especially these last two names are possible targets for...
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Newcastle vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Two of the Premier League's most exciting sides will do battle on Sunday with European football on their minds.
Fulham ready to offer Marco Silva new contract
Fulham hope to extend the contract of manager Marco Silva as a reward for their continued progress.
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers
Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
FOX Sports
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham
LONDON (AP) — João Félix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a studs-first lunge as his new team lost 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League to fall deeper into crisis on Thursday. The Portugal forward looked disconsolate after being shown a straight red card...
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0