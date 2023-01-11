Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.

