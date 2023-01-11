ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Argentina: World Cup winners face Fifa charges over finals conduct

World Cup winners Argentina are to face disciplinary proceedings for "offensive behaviour" and "fair play violations" committed during the final in Qatar, Fifa has announced. They have also been cited for potential "misconduct of players and officials". And the Argentine FA has been charged with breaching media and marketing regulations...
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
straightarrownews.com

Saudi Arabia bends strict rules for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

The country of Saudi Arabia is known for its super strict laws. But for world-class soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the rules seem to be a little more flexible. Ronaldo just signed a deal to join Saudi Arabia’s soccer club Al-Nassr. He has moved to the kingdom with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.
Yardbarker

Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job

Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.
BBC

Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle

Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
90min

Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer

Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
BBC

Maika Hamano: Chelsea sign Japan forward and loan to Hammarby

Chelsea have signed Japan forward Maika Hamano from INAC Kobe Leonessa on a four-year contract. The highly-rated 18-year-old will spend the remainder of this season on loan with Swedish side Hammarby IF. "I am really proud to sign for a club which in my opinion is number one in the...
Yardbarker

Liverpool eyeing a move for 28-year-old midfielder with 14 goal contributions

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are keen on signing the 28-year-old Polish international. Galetti told GiveMeSport: “There are other names on their list including Amrabat, Merino, and Zieli?ski. But especially these last two names are possible targets for...
90min

Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers

Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
FOX Sports

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

LONDON (AP) — João Félix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a studs-first lunge as his new team lost 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League to fall deeper into crisis on Thursday. The Portugal forward looked disconsolate after being shown a straight red card...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy