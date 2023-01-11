‘A young life is cut short’: 16-year-old fatally shot during drive-by at Baytown apartment complex, police say

Read full article on original website
HCSO: 27-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly shooting stemmed from love triangle at north Harris County apartment complex
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex that left a 42-year-old man dead last November, officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. James Harvey Todd, 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris Co. commercial center parking lot, deputies say
Sherrif Ed Gonzalez tweeted two Hispanic men were found dead at a commercial center parking lot off FM 1960.
Cypress Ridge HS student charged with murder after runaway’s body found at motel; boyfriend accused of being triggerman, docs show
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old girl who was caught in the middle of a drug deal gone bad is now charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old runaway in December of 2022, according to court records. Victoria Nicole Duron, also known as Tori, has been charged with capital murder...
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An HPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in north Houston early Saturday. It happened on the North Loop west entrance ramp near I-45 North shortly...
20-year-old suspect charged with murder more than 3 months after man’s body found decomposing inside apartment closet, police say
HOUSTON – A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found wrapped inside a blanket in an apartment’s closet, according to the Houston Police Department. Zachary Charles Douglas has since been charged with murder. On October 2, 2022, Houston police...
HPD officer crashes into vehicle with driver reportedly asleep behind the wheel on North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after an HPD officer crashed into a vehicle with a driver who reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel on the North Freeway Saturday morning. Sgt. D. Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes unit said the crash happened on the North Freeway and North Main Street...
Man arrested after allegedly installing camera in woman’s bathroom to spy on her while she showered
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and jailed a man accused of installing a camera in his neighbor’s bathroom. According to court documents, Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony. On Friday, Burnette was being held in the Harris County...
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say
HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
Suspect flees on foot following traffic stop in NW Harris County, deputies say
Deputies are searching for a suspect who they said fled on foot during a traffic stop on Thursday. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office, the incident took place near the Veterans Memorial and Antoine Drive. Authorities say a constable deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop before...
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
75-year-old man killed by drunk driver while crossing the street after theatre rehearsal in Conroe
A 75-year-old man won't get to perform in his next theatre show after being hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing the street after a rehearsal. His last performance was said to be last Spring.
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
CAPTURED: Boyfriend accused of murdering Alief ISD teacher in domestic violence incident arrested in Louisiana, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. – A man accused of murdering a beloved Alief ISD teacher in Sugar Land during a domestic violence incident was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
School crossing guard slapped, spit on while asking driver to halt at stop sign near Klein school
The school crossing guard said he was simply directing traffic when a driver ran a stop sign. When he started flagging the driver down, that's when he says things took a turn.
