decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
A law firm involved in FTX's bankruptcy is under fire from 4 senators after an ex-customer noted that it earned $20 million from the crypto giant
SBF's company paid Sullivan & Cromwell millions in fees and retainers before bankruptcy, so senators are concerned it can't properly investigate FTX.
cryptopotato.com
DOJ Seizes $470 Million in Robinhood Shares From FTX Executives
Sam Bankman-Fried just lost over $400 million of his Robinhood equity, despite prior objections. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his former right-hand, Gary Wang, are unable to retain ownership of almost half a billion dollars worth of Robinhood shares, according to a court document dated January 6th. The US Department of...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
msn.com
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Federal Prosecutors Ask Victims of Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX To Reach Out and Verify Their Stories
US prosecutors are telling victims of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried to contact them to explore their legal rights and share their stories. Prosecutors have reportedly said that there are over one million investors and customers who collectively lost $8 billion to FTX. In a...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Feuding crypto giants Genesis and Gemini have been sued by the SEC for 'unregistered offer and sale of securities'
Crypto giants Genesis and Gemini have been sued by the SEC for the offer and sale of unregistered securities. Authorities claim the firms illegally raised billions of dollars worth of crypto through the Gemini Earn program. The complaint comes amid a public feud between the two firms over a $900...
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes creditors $3 billion, and is eyeing the sale of its parent company's venture assets to raise funds
Crypto lender Genesis owes its creditors more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Genesis' parent company DCG may sell assets in its venture portfolio to raise fresh cash. Genesis' lending arm took hits after FTX filed for bankruptcy, causing a liquidity crisis late last year. Genesis reportedly...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
Elon Musk lost his bid to move his securities fraud trial out of San Francisco, where his lawyers claim too many potential jurors are biased against him
Musk's team claimed a San Francisco jury would be biased against him for taking over Twitter, which is based there, and laying off half of its staff.
Sequoia Capital cuts fees for new funds amid VC slowdown
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital has lowered management fees in its two recently-launched venture funds as it braces for a slower investment environment, partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday.
Crypto investor Justin Sun says willing to spend up to $1 billion on DCG assets
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun is willing to spend $1 billion of his own funds on buying assets belonging to Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto lender Genesis, Sun told Reuters.
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
thecoinrise.com
Wyre Secures new Funding, lifts the Withdrawal Limit on Users
Wyre, a cryptocurrency infrastructure provider has announced it has secured new funding and therefore will be lifting the amendment on its withdrawal policy that restricted users from cashing out more than 90% of their assets. According to a Tweet from the platform, the fund which boosted its liquidity was done...
